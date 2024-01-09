Afrobeats queen Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police against her colleague David Adeleke, best referred to as Davido.

The petition, dated January 9, 2024, meticulously outlined the reasons behind their ongoing conflict.

Tiwa Savage reveals reasons why Davido is fighting her. Credit: @davido, @tiwasavage, @sophiamomodu

Legit.ng previously reported that the two stars buzzed the internet after unfollowing each other online.

The letter appeal revealed that Davido is displeased with Tiwa Savage's involvement in a close relationship with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In light of this, the twin dad has allegedly issued threats, indicating his intention to make Tiwa Savage's life unbearable if she returns to Lagos, Nigeria.

See the petition letter below

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's movies against Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

only1oma:

"omooo, Tiwa took the motto for the personal o!! I like as she no gree for any disrespect."

pellannaji:

"Davido loves and still loves Sophie. But Sophie refused to be hidden, he always comes online to pepe his baby mamas of they disagree with him. And too his fan base , he knows if he leaves chioma pple will taunt him. He keeps chioma for his fan base. Know this and know peace."

emilydonaldss:

"He could have handled it better without the threatening her."

merisugar_uk:

"This doesn't look like a " case' considering that it a mere " hear say'.This is beginning to sound childish."

pepsystarr_:

"David wants to keep all the ladies and flaunt choima as the wife … but soph no want gree for nobody."

fraganciabycelyn:

"Where are the people saying David can never be wrong oya come and see…..in as much as I am a die hard davido’s fan when I see the truth I say it the wai it is you can’t tell Tiwa who to hangout with just because you are not in good terms with the person this is childish."

esther_koin:

"Clearly this people are being vindictive to whatever issues they have with Davido. They are trying to sabotage his Grammy chances."

bestie_chiamaka:

"What is Imade's business in all of these? I mean why bring up his kids both dead and alive in y'all shenanigans."

Davido wasn't there when I needed him - Imade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido appeared to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of his first child, Imade Adeleke.

Just recently, Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu, took to social media via her Snapchat page to post a message her daughter sent to her grandmother.

Imade had allegedly written in her message to her grandma that she had been disappointed since the death of her brother, Ifeanyi, noting how her father, Davido, was not there when she needed him.

