Newly married and heavily pregnant legislator, Natasha Idibia, has shown how she is enjoying her marriage to her singer husband, Innocent Idibia.

The music star, who recently marked his mother's 70th birthday, had gone for an interview with his new wife.

Natasha decided to make a video while her husband was speaking with the host as she gushed over him.

In the clip, 2Baba was seen sitting, facing the interviewer while wearing his headset.

Reacting, Natasha told her fans to see her husband, giving him a new name, “hot husband,” as she continued gushing over him.

Natasha goofs around in the video

Clearly enjoying her time while waiting for her man to finish his interview, the honourable member of the Delta State House of Assembly was seen making faces at her fans.

She was adjusting her face cap while smiling at her camera.

Fans react to Natasha's name for 2Baba

Reacting to the video, many cautioned her that there was nothing "hot" about 2Baba. According to them, he has been involved with different women and has seven children to show for it.

They added that Annie, his first wife, did much more, but she was later abandoned by the music star.

They warned Natasha to enjoy her home while it lasted. A few others, however, gushed over her video and wished the new couple well on their marital journey.

Recall that this is not the first time Natasha has shared a video about herself and her husband.

A few weeks ago, she gave fans a glimpse of what happens between them in the bedroom."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Natasha's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video posted by the lawmaker. They shared their observation about her look and her marriage. Here are comments below:

@marvloreethriftbags said:

"Relax, He’s been overused and discarded . There’s nothing hot about him."

@benbills007 shared:

"Marriage get stages..She still dey the sweet stage,make she enjoy it because soon the other stage go come,na that one go taste whether una truly love each other."

@big_oaa reacted:

"Some people do pass you, dem renew vows and change ring for them tire, dem later turn to strong woman now so rest aunty, it’s just your turn enjoy the moment , you no even love ham self, our aunty that time dey always lick all his body including that his unmode head self, but as of today it’s oluwa tosin."

@wendy_usang wrote:

"Judy and Yul do pass this ma, so calm down."

@tochi_lifestyle commented:

"Don’t be too excited dear. It’s just your turn."

Annie shares post about walking away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Annie, the ex-wife of singer 2Baba has continued to shared cryptic post online.

On her Instagram story, she shared some clips of people discussing and reacting to starting over and walking away.

