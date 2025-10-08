American Rapper Offset admitted that he made “bad decisions” and “selfish mistakes” in his marriage to Cardi B

The Migos star stated that he wished he had shown Cardi more respect and handled fame differently

Cardi B recently revealed how the relationship’s downfall pushed her into deep depression

American rapper Offset has opened up about his troubled marriage to Cardi B, admitting that he made several mistakes that contributed to their separation.

In a chat on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the Migos rapper got real about the challenges of being married to another global superstar, and how fame amplified their personal struggles.

He confessed:

“I was definitely not perfect. I made a lot of mistakes. I did a lot of wrong, and it’s always on the front screen, so it was hard to move on from it.”

Offset admits he should have respected Cardi B. Photo: Offset, Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

When Keke Palmer asked what he would have done differently, the father of five gave an honest response:

“I should have respected her way more. I made bad decisions as a man, stepping out, and I gotta take that on the chin.”

The rapper said his actions stemmed from selfishness, admitting that being in the spotlight made it difficult to navigate personal growth.

He continued

“I was being selfish, and I can say that as a man. Sometimes, I acted out of frustration. It feels like you’re getting bullied when the whole world is in your business.”

Offset addresses Saweetie rumor

Offset also used the opportunity to address one of the most controversial claims that he had an affair with rapper Saweetie while she was dating Quavo, his former Migos bandmate.

He said:

“No, it was rumored, man,” he said. “I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro. We’re men; we don’t play those games.”

The rapper suggested that people around them may have tried to sow division, both in his relationship with Cardi and in his bond with Quavo.

Offset’s emotional confession comes just days after Cardi B revealed how deeply the relationship’s collapse affected her mental health.

Speaking on the On Purpose podcast, the Grammy-winning rapper disclosed that she fell into one of the darkest periods of her life after the split.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Offset's interview:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@melissaetn:

"Girl ask him bout this 70% spousal support while he over there talking bout what men don’t do"

@d2pretty2bpetty:

"So you saying...it was a scheme that Todd setup to come TO them with the BS?"

@jacksonave_dre152:

"I Believe Him. He Never Denied Cheating He Just Said It Was Never Her."

Cardi B recently released her second studio album. Photos: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move shows her zeal and love for both her craft and her fans, as she honors them with her latest actions. Social media has been buzzing with comments and messages since this feat made its way public.

Source: Legit.ng