A video has captured the lavish lifestyle that Davido and 30BG are enjoying in Atlanta, Georgia

The singer was seen with his wife, Chioma, and other members of his crew aboard a private jet

Fans reacted after getting a glimpse of the interior of his new mansion in Atlanta, sharing their thoughts on the music star's life

Fans were amazed after seeing the luxurious life that music icon Davido, also known as David Adeleke, is living with his team, 30BG.

The music star, who recently celebrated his twin children's birthday, was seen with his wife, Chioma, and his team aboard a private jet.

Davido drove himself and Chioma to the airport, parking close to the jet that would take them back to Atlanta, Georgia.

Inside the jet, Davido sat beside some of his team members, while his wife sat across from him, engaged in conversation with her husband. The video, filmed by Israel DMW, captured the entire moment, showcasing the camaraderie within the team.

The interior of Davido’s recently purchased mansion in Atlanta was also featured in the video. Though the house wasn't excessively large, it was beautifully decorated with his pictures and artwork, adding a touch of luxury to the living room.

In another moment, Davido was pictured walking upstairs as Israel playfully hailed him.

The banter continued with Israel DMW calling Davido “King” and praising him for his success with "shakabula." Davido, smiling, called him a fool.

This video comes a few days after a man pointed out why Shelia allegedly wanted Israel to stop working for Davido. In the man's video, Israel was seen performing what he described as "boy boy" duties for the music star.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video of Davido with 30BG

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star with his team and wife. Here are comments below:

@Abdulsalam5476 shared:

"When they say OBO isn't by mouth, this is what they mean , everything is top-notch, the lifestyle is expensive, and only 001 does this in music. Baddest."

@dndwealth

"If Davido decide to live lowkey like. You see this juju go cast am."

@The_Kingsleyy shared:

"How can anyone dislike Davido . Are you a witch."

@AbiaPrincess_X commented:

"So with all his money this is the only small house he could afford abroad?When wizkid is buying mansions abroad."

@amos_okoro66702 wrote:

"The life of Davido, Chioma, and the 30BG crew in ATL, Georgia, is goals, isn't it? Davido's new house interior looks top-notch, and I can imagine them living their best lives there. Speaking of which, congrats to Davido on the new crib in Lekki Phase 1 - it's stunning! Fans are loving it, and some are even shading Wizkid in the comments ."

