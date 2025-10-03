A man has shared the reason Sheila told her husband to stop working with his boss, Davido, after their marriage

In the post, the man also shared a video as evidence and cited the way he was treated in the recording as the cause

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the challenges people face while working for others

A social media user known as Larry The Carter has opened up on the reason Sheila was against Israel DMW working for his boss, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Israel DMW faced difficulties with his wife after marriage, and they eventually parted ways.

A few months after their separation, Israel opened up about one of the issues he had with Sheila, his ex-wife.

He stated that she accused him of being a "boy boy" for his boss and wanted him to leave Davido.

Reacting to Sheila's objection, Carter shared video evidence online, showing a moment between Davido and Israel DMW.

According to Carter, the video captured the incident that made Sheila angry, as she couldn’t bear to see her man treated in such a way.

He added that while the money was good, it was the "boy boy" aspect that concerned Sheila.

Davido shuffles Israel in video by Carter

In the recording shared by Carter, Israel was about to enter the venue of an event when Davido arrived. As Davido approached the entrance, he shuffled Israel to the side and asked him to wait.

Israel had to remain waiting as a crowd of people entered the venue.

Despite Sheila's concerns about Israel's relationship with Davido, the logistic manager has always spoken highly of his boss.

Israel has often shared the invaluable experiences they've had together, and he doesn't hesitate to mention how working for Davido has completely changed his life.

fans react to post about Israel DMW

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@the.keneeyimegwu reacted:

"He has always been like this. If she didn't like it, she shouldn't have agreed to marry him in the first place."

@iamsdsexy shared:

"Which work no get ups n down? u gotta choose between making money shamelessly or be broke with class."

@thedavayking shared:

"Why did she accept to marry him in the first place? Abi Ori Shiela buru lorun re ni ?"

@area_gbasgbos commented:

"They called him X user...that means someone bigger and better than him could create something he is relying on... David has given this guy every thing he got today... imagine touring the world with someone that goes everywhere on his own jet.,. God go really puuunishi that X user."

@ajadin_szn wrote:

"Israel sef too de fast forward."

@joyaigbe said:

"But he is doing his job now, Davido is his boss abi."

