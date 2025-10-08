A video of Priscilla and her family has surfaced online, and fans are impressed by what the singer was doing.

In the post, Juma Jux was seen carrying their baby, holding the child’s head with utmost care

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the new family while praising the singer

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has warmed the hearts of his fans with the way he was seen handling his son during an outing with his family. The music star and his wife welcomed their son in Tanzania a few weeks ago and even marked his 40th day in an Islamic way.

Since their baby’s arrival, the couple has been sharing updates about their family, with Priscilla giving fans glimpses of their baby's face.

Fans of Priscilla, Juma react to their video. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, Juma Jux was seen carrying their baby in a carrier, holding the child’s head carefully. He was wearing matching clothing with the baby carrier.

Priscilla wears same outfit as husband, son

In the footage, Priscilla wore matching clothes with her husband and their son. The family coordinated their outfits, all wearing tiger-inspired clothing. They posed for a picture after their outing.

Priscilla, Juma trend over new video. Photo credit@it.priscy

Source: Instagram

Fans praised Juma Jux for the way he was handling his baby, noting that he truly loves his family and was prepared for fatherhood even before welcoming his child.

Recall that a few weeks ago, fans reacted to how Priscilla was carrying their son, Rakeem.

Some fans felt she still needed to learn how to handle a newborn properly, especially in the way she was holding him. They advised her to support the baby's head and back while carrying him, and suggested that she reduce the content she shares with the little one to avoid stressing him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jum Jux's video

How fans reacted to Juma Jux's video as the lovely family step out together. Many drooled over the three and shared how much they long to have such a beautiful family as well. Here are comments below:

@lilianjedidiah said:

"Happy for you guys. Plus showing the world how it should be, responsibility and Love love love."

@highlyliftedblessed stated:

"What a blessed family."

@omololaadet reacted:

"The king, his Queen and their handsome Prince...The Mkambalas forever."

@jeyluxuryhairs wrote:

"He was really ready for a family, the way he dots on his wife and child."

@lovechiamy_ commented:

"When a man loves. He makes life beautiful for his family."

@themayoressoflagos shared:

"He’s really holding the baby’s head ."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

Source: Legit.ng