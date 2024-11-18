Davido has shared a video of the moment one of his trusted aides, Isreal Afeare, got his passport signed at the embassy

In the clip, Isreal was being attended to, and he was seen speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy

The clip sparked reactions among fans of the music star and Isreal's fans in the comment section

David Adeleke's logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has been sighted at the embassy where he got his passport stamped.

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW had gotten ten years visa to the UK and also another one to the US. He appreciated Davido for facilitating the process.

Isreal DMW sighted at Immigration office Photo credit@isrealdmw

In a video shared by the music star, he said that Isreal was afraid when he got to the embassy. He added that his aide will explain tire, as he was sighted speaking with an immigration officer in the recording.

Ghana Must Go sighted in video

Also in the recording, a Ghana Must Go bag was seen close to the entrance of the Immigration officer's cabin.

The place where the Ghana Must Go bag was placed was quite close to where the man, who fought his ex-wife, was standing.

Fans speculated that he must be the one of the bags that Isreal DMW was taking on his trip abroad.

See the video here:

What fans said about Isreal DMW's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@iyanshawty:

"When you will not settle down and get information before posting, you carry the wrong information and spread."

@thaturbanguy__:

"Na bovi stamp am ?"

@iamdx2:

"Na Israel get the Ghana must go bag?"

@thick_madame_lifestyle:

"That’s not when he got his visa . That’s at the port of entry. You can’t take pictures at the consulate."

@jane_obayuwana:

“Got his passport stamped” At the place where they conduct the main interview, phones aren’t allowed inside."

@the_poshlady:

"Phones aren't allowed in the Consulate. These guys think everyone doesn't know these things."

@chigbukate:

"And so what? Nonsense."

@chefnafz:

"Oh lord, locate me to my helper."

@fab_paulet:

"What is he using the Ghana must go bag for."

@kulprinzanthony:

"He made the right choice."

@daisyella2040:

"Make sure you mingle with the right people your life will change forever."

@bignakz:

"How come he’s able to do a video recording??? He’s lucky he wasn’t caught. Yall keep playing with US customs, don’t come and cry when they sanction you."

Israel DMW gets Canadian visa

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's aide, continued to celebrate his numerous feats, with the latest being the gift of a Canadian Visa.

Days after he took to his social media handle to celebrate getting a 10-year UK and Shenghen work visa, he added another one to his feather.

In a post shared on his social media handle, Isreal DMW thanked his boss as his Canadian Visa was approved, and he can now go to the country without any hindrance.

