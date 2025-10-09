Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido is celebrating his twins, who recently turned two years old on October 9th

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish a happy birthday to his twins, a boy and a girl, whom he shares with his wife, Chioma Adeleke

What caught the attention of many was the phrase the 30 Billion Gang crooner used in his heartfelt post, triggering reactions online

Nigerian music superstar Davido sparked excitement online after subtly hinting at the names of his twins, who turned two years old on October 9th.

The Afrobeats icon took to Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) early to share a brief post celebrating the twins' second birthdays.

Davido celebrates twins turning 2 with possible name reveal. Credit: @davido

But a particular phrase in his message caught fans' attention. In the post, Davido simply wrote:

“HBD J2 👶👶.”

Legit.ng reports that the music star and his wife, Chioma, became parents again two years ago after tragically losing their first son, Ifeanyi.

Davido and Chioma have kept their twins' identities and names from the media. The couple has yet to reveal their twins to the world, leaving many people curious about them.

Last month, the musician stunned many by revealing a glimpse into his twins' fanciful room. The pictures showed their cribs and lovely paintings on their wall.

See his post below:

Earlier, the 5IVE crooner shared a post in commemoration of his twin children's birthday.

In his post on his Instagram story, Davido shared a message he received in honour of his children's birthday.

The message described the twins as Davido and Chioma's carbon copies and added that the children share the same birthday as the sender, while gushing over them.

Fans of the superstar joined him in marking his children's birthday, noting that it was a day to celebrate the twins. They wished them a happy birthday.

Pictures of the singer carrying his children were shared online alongside the birthday wishes.

Davido gives fans a big clue about his twins’ names. Credit: @davido

In one of the pictures, Davido was seen carrying both babies in his arms while in the hospital with his wife.

In another collage, the happy couple were strolling with two carriers holding their children.

Netizens react to Davido’s revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful cousins🎊🎊."

@maveistismed said:

"HBD audio baby 😂🎉."

@Big_gracee said:

"Shekpe. Ko ko ko ko ko ko. Problem jam isoko. Oya make J2 go sip ogogoro 🤗."

@KingsleyNyeche1 said:

"I been think say na sporty code you drop oo😂."

@lex08190 said:

"Kokokokoko.Who de there. Davido 😂😂😂😂😭😭. Go meet your billions of dollars. Leave music guy 😡😂😭."

@oracle_sir said:

Owe owe one how far? You no go like follow Odumodublvck dey order food for King Big Wiz?"

@lilchezz_yucee said:

"Wow… so quick😳 happy birthday my babies 👶 👶may almighty God protect them… keep them alive and be far better and bigger than their parents🙏. Happy birthday j2 !"

@ObiJasmine87 said:

"Happy birthday to your twins. God bless them both. I am also a mother of twins."

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age.

The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

