Davido shared a post on his Instagram story to mark the second birthday of his twin children with Chioma.

The music star welcomed a set of twins years after tragically losing his first son with Chioma

Fans of the 'Awuke' crooner joined him in celebrating his children, sharing their wishes with him and his family

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared a post in commemoration of his twin children's birthday.

The music star and his wife, Chioma, became parents again two years ago after tragically losing their first son, Ifeanyi.

Fans celebrate Davido and Chioma’s children. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In his post on his Instagram story, Davido shared a message he received in honour of his children's birthday.

The message described the twins as Davido and Chioma's carbon copies and added that the children share the same birthday as the sender, while gushing over them.

Fans join Davido to celebrate his twins

Fans of the superstar also joined him in marking his children's birthday, noting that it was a day to celebrate the twins. They wished them a happy birthday.

Pictures of the singer carrying his children were shared online alongside the birthday wishes.

In one of the pictures, Davido was seen carrying both babies in his arms while in the hospital with his wife.

In another collage, the happy couple were strolling with two carriers holding their children.

Davido, Chioma trend over children's birthday. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

While chatting with his wife, Chioma, Davido pulled her closer, and they shared a kiss before continuing to push the carriers of their twin children.

A heartbreaking loss of first child

Recall that in 2022, the music star and Chioma were thrown into mourning after their son, Ifeanyi, tragically drowned in the pool at their Banana Island home.

Chioma took a long break from social media following the incident, and even when she became pregnant again, pictures of her baby bump did not surface online. Many speculated that they used a surrogate to have their twins.

During her wedding, Chioma gave fans a glimpse of her baby, though she was facing away from the camera. Her baby girl was slightly visible in the pictures."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@souv_kitchen stated:

"So we share the same birthday hmmm happy birthday o."

@bdevine490 commented:

"the blessed twins. May God continue to guide and protect them for us."

@realalibis_adeyemir reacted:

"Wow see how time flies now now 2 year's may Almighty God continue to protect, them."

@kaniwithgrace shared:

"Happy birthday our twins."

@julietjacob57 said:

"Happy birthday my babies. May God continue to protect u both , no evil shall before u both amen ."

@mamush19 wrote:

"Double blessings ."

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age. The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

Source: Legit.ng