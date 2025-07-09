Verydarkman has continued his investigation into Mohbad's case, staying true to his promise of conducting personal inquiries

The social media activist recently interviewed Mohbad's friend, Primeboy, and the Prado driver who took the singer to his last show

In the interview, the lady shared details about what happened at the NDLEA office when the singer was arrested, and insights into his drinking habits

Social media activist Martins Vicnet Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has interviewed another friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The TikToker had promised to investigate the case in his quest to get justice for the late singer. He first interviewed Primeboy, Mohbad's friend, who shared how the singer was injured.

VDM continues his investigation about Mohbad. Photo credit@iammohbad/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman also conducted an interview with the driver who took Mohbad to his last show in Ikorodu.

In the two-part interview, the driver shared how Mohbad and Wunmi quarrelled in the car and how he waited until the next morning at the singer's gate.

In his new post, Verydarkman shared a video of his interview with Dominica, a friend of the late singer.

According to Dominica, she was the girlfriend of Mohbad's friend at the time and was close to the singer. She shared several videos of them together and spoke about Mohbad’s maltreatment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

She revealed that the late singer was hit several times on the head before being taken to their office. She also mentioned that Wunmi was beaten but managed to escape, while Mohbad was released that day because he had a shot in Dubai.

The lady shared he went live when NDLEA came to arrest people at the Marlain house, and many had to intervene by promising to help the singer.

At some points, she could not make recording again because it had ran out of date. After she was arrested with the singer and spent some days at the NDLEA's office.

Lady speaks about friendship with Mohbad. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Lady speaks about Mohbad and substance use

In the recording, the lady was asked if Mohbad used substances and alcohol, to which she confirmed.

She explained that he became aggressive whenever he drank. Citing an example, she said that when she followed him and her lover to the studio, Mohbad expressed a desire to take something to get high before he could sing well.

Dominica also revealed that Bella Shmurda introduced Mohbad to substances. She mentioned overhearing Wunmi calling Mohbad's father to report the singer, and noted that Wunmi also reported him to Naira Marley as well.

See the video here:

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng