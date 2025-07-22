Verydarkman has reacted to the interview given by Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late singer Mohbad

In his video, the activist shared that Adura had expressed his reluctance to come forward for an interview, asking fans to intervene and plead with him

Verydarkman also outlined the questions he would ask Adura, making promises about the nature of their future meeting and the intentions behind it

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the recent interview granted by Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In the video, Adura shared his account of the events that transpired at his late brother's house, including a chilling moment when he heard a scream from Mohbad's bedroom and found him on the floor.

VDM makes vow to Adura over Mohbad's case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@iammohbad/@iamhadurah

Source: Instagram

VDM’s questions Adura over late Mohbad

Reacting to the interview, VDM, who had previously spoken to people close to Mohbad a few months ago, outlined several questions he would ask Adura.

One of the key questions he raised was why Adura did not alert anyone when the bread winner condition worsened.

VDM suggested that if he were in the situation, he would have called for help immediately, instead of waiting for a nurse from Cotonou.

VDM also questioned why there was so much blood on the duvet and Mohbad’s clothes. He referred to statements made by Mohbad’s aunt and father, who had mentioned the significant amount of blood they found in the room.

He asked what caused Mohbad to lose so much blood, as Primeboy had described the injury as minor.

VDM asks fans to beg Adura. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM’s offers to Interview Adura

In his video, Verydarkman shared that he reached out to the interviewer who spoke with Adura. According to the interviewer, Adura expressed a lack of interest in meeting with VDM.

Reacting to this, VDM called on fans to plead with Adura to reconsider. He explained that he never invited any of the people he had interviewed, but they all reached out to him.

VDM went on to offer to cover the flight tickets for Adura and his manager if they agreed to grant him an interview. He also promised to arrange for them to stay in nice hotels. If Adura did not wish to come to Abuja, VDM expressed his willingness to travel to Lagos to speak with him.

VDM denies being paid for his efforts

Addressing critics, the TikToker denied claims that he was being paid to seek justice for Mohbad. He stated that both Wunmi and Adura remain under suspicion until proven guilty. VDM emphasized that his goal was simply to ensure justice prevails and for Nigerians to see the truth.

See the video here:

Yomi Fabiyi share implicating chats from Adura

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi had shared some chats he received from Adura, Mohbad's brother, a few months after the singer's death.

He claimed that Adura demanded N3 million to share videos of what happened between Wunmi and her husband after they returned from a concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng