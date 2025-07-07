Verydarkman has identified the driver of the Prado Jeep that took late Nigerian singer Mohbad to a show in Ikorodu just a day before his tragic death

In an exclusive recording, the driver shared his observations about the singer, his wife, Primeboy, and others during the journey

Fans were thrilled to see that VDM had tracked down the driver, and many took to social media to share their thoughts on the insights he provided

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has successfully gotten in touch with the driver of the Prado Jeep that took late singer Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba) to his final show in Ikorodu before his tragic death.

In his quest for justice for the late singer, VDM promised to conduct his own investigation and began by interviewing Mohbad's childhood friend.

In the first interview, Primeboy, who was with Mohbad, stated that he had not physically harmed the singer and that Mohbad had not sustained any injuries from him. However, he confirmed that Mohbad had broken a glass.

A day after Primeboy’s interview, VDM shared a video of his conversation with the Prado driver, Fidelis Idabo, who reached out to him and expressed his desire to share his observations.

According to the driver, Mohbad was not the owner of the Prado but had rented the vehicle for the show, and he was paid for his services.

Fidelis revealed that he had spent 12 hours with Mohbad and the others in the vehicle, from the moment they set off for the show until midnight. The driver explained that Mohbad, his wife, and his friend Primeboy sat in the back seats of the Jeep, while there were six people in total in the vehicle.

Driver speaks about Mohbad, Wunmi, and Primeboy

Fidelis noted that during the journey, there were several arguments between Mohbad and his wife, Wunmi. They were exchanging heated words, and from the driver's observation, it seemed that Mohbad had consumed someone that made him high.

On the relationship between Mohbad and Primeboy, Fidelis clarified that Primeboy never physically harmed Mohbad. Instead, it was Mohbad who was reportedly hitting Primeboy.

The driver recalled a moment when Mohbad wanted to get out of the Jeep while area boys were hitting the vehicle, but Fidelis insisted that it was dangerous for him to do so. Later, Primeboy intervened, urging the driver to leave Mohbad alone as the singer became increasingly agitated.

At one point, Mohbad became so upset that he started hitting Primeboy, and in the process, he injured his hand on the glass. However, the injury wasn’t severe. When Primeboy realised Mohbad’s behaviour was escalating, he exited the vehicle and left them behind.

Fidelis also remarked that, had he been in Primeboy's shoes, he may have physically confronted Wunmi due to her actions towards her husband during the journey.

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the interview VDM had with the Prado driver. Here are comments below:

@emma_of_uk commented:

"Omo it about going down."

@serchukwuka shared:

"Mohbad spirit strong oo."

@vintech_limited said:

"Truth cannot be forever hidden. Drop massive love for VDM."

@goldtohsneh wrote:

"Yes yes and yes, well done bro. I know we go get this justice by Gods grace ."

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

