Adura, the younger brother of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has finally granted an interview concerning the singer’s passing

VDM had previously interviewed several people close to Mohbad, noting that only Wunmi and Adura remained to be heard from

Following the release of Adura’s interview, fans flooded social media with questions and reactions, sharing their thoughts on his statements

A video interview granted by Adura Aloba, the younger brother of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba (Mohbad), has recently surfaced online.

Earlier this week, social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), had conducted interviews with individuals who were among the last to see Mohbad before his tragic passing.

Adura speaks about Mohbad's former record label. Photo credit@iammohabd/@iamhadurah

Source: Instagram

VDM spoke to Primeboy, Mohbad’s close friend; Dominica, the driver who took Mohbad to his final show and the singer’s aunt

He noted that Adura and Wunmi were the only remaining people to be interviewed, though he was uncertain if they would be willing to speak.

However, in the new video making waves online, Adura opened up about the events surrounding his brother’s death.

According to Adura, they had planned celebrating Liam's 5th-month birthday at home. While he and Wunmi were in the kitchen preparing food, a nurse came to administer treatment to Mohbad.

Moments later, Adura heard someone calling his name and rushed to the scene, only to find Mohbad lying on the floor. They immediately sought a car to transport him to the hospital, but after visiting two hospitals, Mohbad was sadly pronounced dead at the second one.

Mohbad's Adura shares what happened in his last days. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

What happened after Mohbad’s passing

Adura recounted that after returning with Mohbad’s body, they called their father. Adura shared that a relative named Darosha suggested placing salt on the singer’s chest to preserve the body, which was why Mohbad’s father claimed they had embalmed the body before his arrival.

Adura acknowledges Mohbad’s struggles with former label

In the interview, Adura, who is also a singer also discussed the abuse Mohbad suffered during his time with his former record label.

He described instances where his brother was physically assaulted in the presence of Naira Marley.

Adura cited one particular incident where Sam Larry appeared with a gun at a location where Mohbad was filming a music video.

See the video here:

What fans about Adura's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview as seen below:

@obi.chijioke1 commented:

"How did they transfer him from his room to his wife’s room if it was just a hand injury the nurse was there to treat."

@marsilvik.travels shared:

"Why you asking him about old stuff that happened? Ask him about what happened 24hrs before he died not when he was bullied."

@eezywayne said:

"The boy dey lie and you can tell cos the story look like cut and join. May God save us from brothers like this."

@oluwa_sampee stated:

"Cut and join video, una wan still use another partner direct everybody attention towards the wrong direction again

@icekid_alex wrote:

"Adura is really saying the real fact, everything he said here is truth marlians crew really pressure Mohbad. God of Mohbad will punish all of u that torture this imole before he demise."

@cyntinjk1900 reacted:

"Why is he avoiding what happen in the house that lead to him being taken to the hospital?"

@yyommie wrote:

"He want you to put salt on him and dad saw salt as embalming. When did he die? Was the salt after 1st hospital or second hospital?"

Yomi Fabiyi shares chat sent by Adura

Legit.ng had reported that Yomi Fabiyi also tried to contribute his quota in the quest for justice for Mohbad.

He shared some chats he allegedly got from Adura which implicated the young singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng