In the video, the driver shared how he remained at Mohbad's gate until 3am because he hadn't received the funds to repair his car on time

He recounted what he witnessed, the information he was told, and the threats he received after the singer's death, when he first heard the news

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has released the second part of his interview with Fidelis Idabo, the Prado driver who transported the late Mohbad, aka Imole Iklerioluwa, to his final show.

In the interview, Fidelis shared what he witnessed during the drive. He explained that he stayed in his car until the next morning because he hadn't received the money needed to repair the broken glass caused by the singer.

According to the driver, when they arrived at Mohbad's house, Wunmi, Mohbad's partner, didn't want to leave the jeep due to an altercation with her husband during the trip.

Fidelis had to persuade her to be careful and make peace with Mohbad. She wanted to go to a hotel, but Fidelis explained he had no fuel to take her, so she stayed at Mohbad’s house.

Around 3am, three of Mohbad's boys knocked on the car, telling him Mohbad was bleeding and needed to be taken to the pharmacy. They managed to take the car to the pharmacy in the singer's car and returned shortly after.

After waiting all night for his payment, Fidelis knocked on the gate repeatedly, but no one answered. At about 7am, Wunmi came out, shocked to see him still there. She told him she thought he had left, but agreed to let Mohbad know about the repair costs.

Around 11am, Wunmi returned after over an hour, stating that arrangements for the repair had been made. Fidelis mentioned that he never saw Mohbad again.

At 9:40am on Tuesday, Fidelis received a threatening call telling him to report to the nearest police station. He was confused as to why he was being targeted. Later, his friend, who had connected him with Mohbad, called to inform him of the singer's passing.

Prado driver shares his thoughts on case

Fidelis expressed his belief that if the government truly wants to uncover Mohbad’s killers, they should arrest all the boys in the house with him that day, along with Wunmi. He added that he doesn’t believe Naira Marley or Sam Larry were involved in the incident.

Activist Verydarkman, who has committed to investigating Mohbad’s death, continues his effort to shed light on the situation. He first interviewed Primeboy before meeting the Prado driver.

See the video here:

Prime Boy speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that the singer, who is late Mohbad's friend, had queried why Imole didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him.

He said he had a minor argument with the singer, and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house, but his wife prevented him.

Prime Boy also claimed some individuals may have employed supernatural or diabolical means on the singer.

