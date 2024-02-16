Prime Boy, late Mohbad's friend has queried why the singer didn't open up to his mother or family about what was happening to him

He said he had a minor argument with the singer and he wanted to go pick up his things from his house but his wife prevented him

Prime boy ranted that that maybe some people used a diabolical thing on the singer to send him out of his car

Owodunni Ibrahim, aka, Prime Boy, a close friend of late Mohabd has opened up about the circumstances surrounding the death of his friend.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohabd died in his prime and some people were picked as prime suspects in his death. Prime Boy was one of them.

In a voice note released on social media, Prime Boy said that he had a small argument with the late singer and it was like they used juju on Mohbad to send him out of his car.

According to him, such an act was alien to late Mohabd. Prime Boy also blamed the late singer for keeping secret to himself. According to him, he should have opened up to his mother or any member of his family about what he was going through

Prime Boy opens up on Mohbad's death.

Source: Instagram

Prime Boy says he spent Wumi a message

In the recording, Prime Boy stated that he sent a message to Mohbad's wife, Wunmi that he wanted to come and pick up his bag from the late singer's house but his wife said he shouldn't come.

He had to send his director to the place to pick up the bag.

Recall that Prime Boy's mother had cried out that her son was innocent in all the issues surrounding late Mohbad's death.

See the post here:

Reactions trail what Prime Boy said

Netizens have reacted to the voice note of Prime Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@layo4sure:

"This guy don dey mad, different stories every 3 eke market days."

@diamondhair_empire:

"If they used juju on him. Or you used juju on him. Primeboy how do you want your thunder ."

@bliz162:

"If U didn't fight with Mohbad dat Sunday Mohbad for no kpai U fought with him and dat was why spending have to call nurse for Mohbad dat day Omo my dear prime boy U use jazz hit Mohbad U kpai Mohbad stop beating around d bush."

@amyprecy06:

"Justice for Mohbad. Enough of this corner news".

@alexpirodavid':

"Only him with different narrative."

@only_one_marvy:

"Wunmi sent don't come here for now bcos u were the reason Mohbad became sick and died after the fight he had with you. Your reaction after u guys fought was uncalled for a friend you claim to have at heart. U immediately demanded to go get ur bag after having a fight with your acclaimed bestie or maybe u wanted going to see if you had accomplished your plot? Guilty conscience is now dealing with you.. MOH will definitely get justice."

@tee_spontaneous:

"Anyone that has hand in Imole's kpai must follow him to where they sent him prematurely as surely as God lives."

@maully_interior_decorations:

"Why did u text wunmi when you're supposed to text Mohbad you're complicating issues."

@silasandapollostravel:

"This boy head never get resy."

@callme_gracezina:

"What was Mohbad going through that he did not voice out."

@angel_gab_111:

"Una go confess when the time reach."

Prime Boy turns himself in after Mohabd's death

Legit.ng had reported that Prime Boy had reported to the police station after he was named as one of the suspects in his late friend's death.

He was first declared wanted by the police and a ransom of N1 million was placed on him by the officers of the law.

The music artist was taken in by the police for interrogation after he showed up at the police station.

