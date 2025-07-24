Verydarkman’s diss track aimed at Portable has sparked fan excitement, with many rating the track highly and urging the artist to forgive his rival

The two personalities have been at loggerheads for a while, and they released diss track for the two of them

Fans rated his music and begged him to forgive the singer, Joje of Lele also reacted after she heard her name in the video

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared the video of the diss track he released for street pop artist Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable.

The TikToker has been on Portable's case for a while now, and both have released diss tracks targeting each other.

VDM's fan react to the new video he shared about Portable. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman recently dropped part two of the diss track and followed it up with a video showcasing all he has been doing.

In the caption of his post, he noted that he was ready to leave Portable alone as he has been crying.

VDM drags Portable in different languages

In the recording, the activist used multiple languages to call Portable a thief. He also dug up videos of the people he has dragged in the past, including footage of his own arrest by the police, and featured them in the music video.

VDM expressed appreciation for all the people close to him, mentioning Don Jazzy, Dkokopee, his brother, Jojo of Lele, DJ Big N, and a few others, referring to them as his "gees."

VDM's friends react to his video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist also featured some people from his hood and referred to them as his “gees” as well. After hearing her name in the track, Jojo of Lele took to the comment section, expressing her excitement and declaring her love for the TikToker.

It’s worth noting that Jojo of Lele has a soft spot for VDM. She recently linked up with VDM's brother, who referred to her as his in-law. The skit maker was seen blushing seriously after hearing the new name she was being called.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's post about Portable

Netizens shared their view about the activist and the song he released to drag Portable. Here are comments below:

@jojooflele commented:

"Wait oooh I hear my name oooh, chaiiiiiiiiiii I love you die."

@adeola_lof wrote:

"Baby you no mention my name, laugh wan wound me."

@dkokopee shared:

"You don finally break the poor table leg!! How on earth does anyone think he will win you musically!! Their papa , spoil their Gen."

@officialsarahmartins said:

"Wetin be this. Why song dey sweet like opueh."

@deejayneptune stated:

"OMG! VDM abeg on behalf of Zazu e don do na."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB.

Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

