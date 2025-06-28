Singer Tekno has released a music video for his new song titled Power Bank, which is trending on social media

For the cinematic video, Tekno collaborated with Nollywood star Regina Daniels, adding charm to the song

Regina Daniels' appearance on Tekno's music video stirred reactions from her fans and followers as they shared their observations

Nigerian music star Tekno, whose real name is Augustine Miles Kelechi, is back with a new jam titled Power Bank, a love song infused with pop and danceable rhythms.

Tekno, who joined Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa as a shareholder, also gave his fans more than they expected with the visuals for the video, which was directed by Kemz and shot in Abuja.

Tekno collaborates with Regina Daniels in 'Power Bank' music video.

The music video for Tekno's Power Bank featured Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who played the role of the singer's on-screen love interest.

Regina also shared a clip from her appearance in singer Tekno’s music video.

The mother of two, who shared a clip from the video on her Instagram page, described the singer as her favourite.

Regina Daniels names Tekno are favourite singer.

“Shot a very cute music video with my fav POWERBANK now showing on YouTube.. link @teknomiles bio," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Regina Daniels surprised her stepson with a brand-new iPhone.

A video capturing Regina's stepson's display after she presented him with the iPhone, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Watch Tekno's music video featuring Regina Daniels below:

Reactions as Tekno features Regina Daniels

While many gushed about Regina Daniels' beauty, others went on to drop comments relating the music video to her marriage with businessman and politician Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

asanigbo wrote:

"Chai, I wish Ned was younger! Your life would have been the most perfect, but nothing spoil, you are still catching your groove."

classic_bene_diction commented:

" person wey you supposed fall in love with you go Dey back your papa age mate."

officialprincessbala wrote:

"Haaa one person just fine like say no tomorrow haaa I have been your fan since my teenage age and this is my first comment on your page , your just so beautiful."

marrysylvia said:

"Na rich man wife be this ohh. Poor man will not let u speak to ur classmates again because of marriage."

tessybofficial_1 wrote:

"God husband who spends on his woman and still allow her to leave her dream...may God bless us with husbands that will not stand in our way of happiness."

just__wofai said:

"Even who marry young man no get this kind freedom."

neecy.shine wrote:

"Say anything but Sen. Ned isn’t a narcissist. One average man will not allow you say common good morning to another guy. Talk more of video."

Tekno addresses rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tekno clarified the report that he collapsed while on tour in South Africa.

According to the viral video, the alleged artist in the trending clip had a seizure while performing and collapsed on stage.

Tekno, however, clarified that he wasn't the one in the viral clip and was hale and hearty.

