Actress Regina Daniels has shared an adorable moment between her and her stepson, Amir

The Nollywood actress shared a clip showing her stepson's reaction to an expensive phone she gifted him

However, reactions have trailed how Ned Nwoko's son lifted his stepmother in a show of appreciation

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently showed the cordial relationship between her and her stepchildren.

Recently, Regina took to her Snapchat page to share a video showing the moment she replaced her stepson, Amir's phone.

The mother of two revealed that a few months ago, she gifted Amir an iPhone 16 Promax, but being a naughty boy, he sold it because he wanted money for something.

He then downgraded to a smaller phone, which was later stolen.

Regina stated that she gave him a new iPhone, but only with strict conditions.

"This is my naughty boy, sef. So I got him an iPhone 16 Promax a few months ago, and Amir, being Amir, needed money for what I don’t know. He switched his phone to a smaller one, and later that one was stolen. This new one certainly has strict conditions," Regina Daniels wrote in a caption.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina gave her 9-year-old stepdaughter an iPhone 13 Promax. Sharing the adorable moment on her Snapchat page.

In related news, Regina Daniels made headlines for celebrating Amir as he turned 18.

The actress expressed pride in watching him grow into a handsome, intelligent young man.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' video with stepson

A clip capturing the moment Amir lifted Regina Daniels in the air has, however, gained attention as many termed it inappropriate.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

officialbella said:

"Pa Ned go think say em love Regina pass that em son wey carry her up? 😂…You know that joy when your dad’s young wife is your friend too? He’ll use her love to get every forbidden luxury he wants… see how she bought that phone for him??? Very demure."

_flawless_makeovers reacted:

"The son of a billionaire going broke to the extent of selling his phone is what I can't understand sha."

paulson_ebuka reacted:

"Stepson lifts stepmom up wow."

tianobeautyspa commented:

"Step son dey carry step mum keh? The love must be massive."

vera_la_diva commented:

"Absolutely no one my brothers them dey lift me anyhow cos they’re taller, all I see is a happy young man make una carry una dirty mentality go bush."

aloly_sughar commented:

"So una no find reason why he sell old one… you just enter market buy am new one ??? Wow! until he sell one of una urgently."

pwincess_mila wrote.

"If billionaire pikin sell phone to do something then who am I? iPhone XR for sale biko."

Regina Daniels stepson takes her shopping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels shared a funny video of herself and her stepson, Amir Nwoko, at a fabric shop.

In the video, Regina was seen singing and celebrating while showing off a wrapper her stepson bought for her, which she revealed cost N15k.

Towards the end of the video, Regina was seen hugging Amir as she appreciated him for his lovely gesture.

