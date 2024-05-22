Singer Mr Eazi has been promoting Afrobeats through his music recording company, emPawa Africa

Eazi, in enlarging the coast of emPawa joined forces with his colleague Tekno, who signed a deal with the company

To seal his new alliance, Tekno would be releasing a new song on emPawa titled 'Wayo'

Singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, has joined forces with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa, paving the way for the evolution of African music.

The renowned Nigerian artist and maestro producer Tekno has officially inked a revolutionary deal with emPawa Africa, the brainchild of musical impresario Mr Eazi.

This game-changing collaboration will see Tekno's Cartel Music releasing exciting new music on emPawa Africa.

Tekno set to drop new song on Mr Eazi's emPawa as he signs partnership deal. Photo: Mr Eazi, Teknomiles

Source: Instagram

In addition, Tekno plans to invest as a shareholder in emPawa Africa during the company’s next capital call round. He joins Grammy-winning music producer Michaël Brun among those who have invested in the innovative, African-owned label services company founded by Mr Eazi in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mr Eazi announced his company’s new feat via a brief statement on Twitter.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Mr Eazi noted:

"With this deal with Tekno and Cartel Music, we are ushering in a new phase of emPawa. This phase will see us partnering with African artists at different stages of their careers who want to maintain financial and creative freedom yet move from talent for hire to equity participation. It’s a first-of-its-kind deal for Afrobeats.”

Also excited about the collaboration, Tekno added:

“This alliance with emPawa will provide an avenue to be a game-changer for the African music industry and a beacon of opportunity for artists.”

Tekno's unparalleled expertise in singing, songwriting, and production makes the collaboration a recipe for success.

His ability to nurture budding talents aligns perfectly with emPawa Africa's ethos, promising an infusion of fresh perspectives and unparalleled value.

Tekno plans to release a new single on Friday, May 24, via emPawa.

emPawa Africa has been at the forefront of discovering and nurturing emerging talent across the African continent, building a launch pad for these artists to shine on the global stage.

The music platform has worked with artists such as Joeboy, Major League DJz, Fave, King Promise, Minz, DJ Neptune, and others.

Tekno reacts to Kizz Daniel's N1bn royalties for 'Buga'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tekno reacted to a viral report that Kizz Daniel allegedly paid him over N1 billion in royalties for his collaboration on Buga, which went viral.

The Pana crooner tweeted that the interview was fake and never happened. Tekno also passed a cheeky comment about Kizz Daniel that got people talking.

He cursed the person who published the false interview.

Source: Legit.ng