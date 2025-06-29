Angela Okorie has broken her silence amid rumours that she was arrested by the Nigerian police

The Nollywood actress addressed her fans and supporters in a live video, sharing what happened

Angela Okorie also shared another video while throwing shade with a song by singer D'banj

Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, also known as Legit Queen, has returned to social media after a brief break, which stirred speculations.

While Angela was away, rumours emerged on social media that she was arrested by the Nigerian police over a video in which she was seen jogging while being escorted by officers.

The Nigeria Police Force expressed dissatisfaction with the viral video featuring Angela and some of its officers.

There was also a rumour that claimed actress Mercy Johnson filed a petition against Angela.

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop claimed a source told him that Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and actress Mercy Johnson wrote a defamation petition against Angela.

Ontop mentioned that Ned and Mercy wanted to use their political influence to jail Angela for 18 years.

Angela Okorie breaks her silence

Following the rumours, Angela Okorie, while speaking with fans, debunked the claims that she was arrested.

She disclosed that she was invited by the police which responded to.

Angela stated that she would stop responding to any online drama about her going forward.

The actress also shared a video of her at the airport with the song Olorun Maje by D'banj playing in the background.

Part of the song read,

"Some people dey wan make I cry, Some people dey make I die, why? Olorun maje o, Some people dey pray make I slow, Some people no want make I grow, no, Olorun maje o."

Live video of Angela Okorie addressing her fans is below:

The video of Angela Okorie at the airport below:

Reactions as Angela Okorie addresses fans

Some of her fans expressed excitement on her return to social media.

Legit.ng compiled the comments, read them below:

fome22 said:

"Is this what Angela looks like now ?… it’s a pity that beauty does fade with so much carelessness."

divaofbrands reacted:

"Which one be "do you like my cap" I bin wan type she's beautiful even without concentrating on the video, but omo She's not beautiful today oo."

igwe5331 said:

"Angela you can never be higher then the most high."

gracy275 commented:

"She’s so insecure without the filters… she looks really uncomfortable… covering her mouth face and all."

gudave777 said:

"no body go advice this lady now ba, her baddie lifestyle is getting tooooo much, later when hand touch am now she go come online come dey cry for prayers. am not making mockery of Cynthia Morgan but we never can tell, probably this was how she was displacing priority or misplacing funds. even me seff no perfect."

africas_jagbajantis_vines12 said:

"Pls what with all these igbotic American accent garnished with plenty spice of razz."

techdryve said

"Makeup is one of the biggest scam no one is talking about."

Angela Okorie shades at trolls

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the actress reacted to rumours about her relationship with an oil magnate.

Angela Okorie, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her trolls with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

