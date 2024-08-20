Renowned Afrobeats star Tekno has finally come out to clear the air about the recent video of a singer who collapsed on stage while performing, alleged to be him

In a post shared on his social media handle, Tekno debunked the viral video, noting that he wasn't the one in the trending clip

He also confirmed that he wasn't in South Africa as claimed in the trending report while sending special prayers to the artist who collapsed

Nigerian singer and Afrobeats performer Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno, has clarified the trending report that he collapsed while on tour in South Africa.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video earlier of an artist alleged to be Tekno. According to the viral video, the alleged artist in the trending clip had a seizure while performing and collapsed on stage.

In a post on his social media handle, Tekno clarified that he wasn't the one in the viral clip and was hale and hearty.

He further stated that he is not even in South Africa as claimed by the viral report.

Tekno prays for artist who had seizure

After confirming that he was fine and not in South Africa, Tekno said a special prayer for the artist in the viral clip.

Recall that when the clip started making the rounds online, the owner of Tekno's record label and his colleague, Mr Eazi had come out to debunk the viral claim.

See Tekno's post below:

Comments trail Tekno's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tekno's post confirming that he was hale and hearty:

Tekno reacts to viral interview

In reaction to the viral interview, Tekno published a comment on his X account, slamming all the claims made in the report.

The Pana crooner tweeted that the interview was fake and never happened. Tekno also passed a cheeky comment about Kizz Daniel that got people talking.

He said Kizz Daniel wasn't wealthy enough to pay him N1bn and cursed the person who published the false interview.

