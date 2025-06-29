Portable Zazu since breaking into the limelight in 2021 following a featuring with YBNL label owner Olamide 'Baddoo' and dancer Poco Lee has managed to keep the light shining

Four years after Portable Zazu has had several hit songs to his name notable among them is Tony Montana with international act Skepta

Thanks to his controversial lifestyle, Portable Zazu has more than two million followers on Instagram and is the brain behind Zeh Nation label, which produced his ex-signee Young Duu

From Iyana Ilogbo, an area in Ogun State, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu has been able to make maves in the Nigerian music industry following his first major collaboration with Olamide and dancer Poco Lee.

Despite attaining fame, Portable, unlike colleagues, who move out from the 'trenches' after attaining fame, has remained, even more than ever closer to his root.

The Ogun State born singer to the surprise of critics has remained in the spotlight after his 2021 hit song Zazu.

Portable has gone on to drop hit songs like Aza Man, All Eyes on Me featuring Barry Jhay, Ganusi, Tony Montana featuring Skpeta, and many more.

In 2022 Portable was nominated for Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year before he was disqualified by the organisers over 'reckless' statements.

Despite his musical prowess, Portable has mastered the art of staying viral.

If he is not in the studio 'cooking' a song about a viral trend, the Zazu crooner could be seen making outrageous claims, or stirring up drama on and offline, the self-acclaimed ‘Wahala’ singer never stays off the news for long.

Recently, he was caught up in a messy exchange with Yoruba actress Laide Bakare.

The drama which went on for a few days saw Portable drop a song titled, 'Dabarabomi' in response to the actress.

Aside from Laide Bakare, Portable has had issues with other popular Nigerian stars including Davido, Zlatan Ibile, show promoter Kogbagidi, Fuji star Saheed Osupa, and a host of others.

In 2023, Portable was arrested by the Ogun State Police Command after he failed to comply with a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender himself in connection with an alleged assault, as per a police invitation.

Also in 2025, the singer was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command. He surrendered himself, to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yaba in Lagos.

This further proved that staying controversial is a content strategy for Portable.

In this article, Legit.ng take an insight into the Zeh Nation label boss' playbook.

Portable thrives with drama

Thanks to his series of online and offline drama, Portable has remained relevant in the music industry.

While some colleagues in the music industry employ the service of PR teams to trend, Portable jumps on every trend to be in the discussion.

Portable associates and gives back to the street

The singer despite attaining success that could afford him a fancy lifestyle in the country has refused to leave the streets.

Portable, who still resides in Ogun, is known for bragging about being a street boy when defending his hustle.

His grass-to-grace story is a source of inspiration to many on the streets.

Aside from associating with the streets, Portable is also known for giving back to people as he has been repeatedly spotted giving out food items.

Portable makes outrageous statements

This is perhaps one of his potent tool. Portable is known for making shocking statement that many of his colleagues wouldn't say in public.

In many of his videos, Portable gives his comments in a raw, unscripted and reckless way.

Portable and his many kids and baby mama

The Zazu Zeh is known for celebrating his children on social media.

The controversy surrounding the number of baby mamas he has and how he manages to attract pretty women is one area that continue to ignite debate.

In the past four years, every feud, insult, outburst and even arrest comes with a song from Portable, further making him relevant.

Portable is one celebrity colleagues avoid trying to have a confrontation with as he is known to turn ‘wahala’ into a win.

It is safe to say he thrives with every 'Wahala.'

Portable advises Bobrisky

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Portable reacted to a controversy surrounding Bobrisky as he composed a new song for him.

Portable sang a song where he urged Bobrisky to repent. He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts.

