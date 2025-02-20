Zazu, a Nigerian label boss and musician who has been under the radar of the Ogun State Government, has finally been arraigned in court

Recall that the singer was declared wanted on Monday, February 17 after being accused of allegedly assaulting Ogun State officials

A picture that surfaced online captured Portable walking into a country of law, flanked by police officials

Portable, the popular Nigerian singer, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola has been arraigned in court for allegedly assaulting some government officials in Ogun State.

Zazu had been declared wanted by the police command on Monday, February 17, but he turned himself into the police in Lagos on Wednesday, February 19. The label boss was taken to Ogun state, where he was handed over to the police command.

Portable spotted in court after turning himself in. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Lindaikeji, the singer, he was presented in court to face charges bordering on assault, after trying to evade arrest for weeks.

Fans react as Portable appears in court, shares their observations. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts about Portable's debacle with the Ogun State Government.

The singer allegedly assaulted an officer of the law, leading to him being declared wanted by the police. Portable had initially refused to honour the said invitation, prompting Rufai Oseni to share his thoughts on the matter.

How fans reacted to Portable in court

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@dah_aceprince said:

"Na 300m make dem tell am to pay o…or 6years behind bars…Make everywhere quite small."

@olamiji_okikiola said:

"Y'all should calm down ooooo… Everyone is blabbing now because y'all don't like him. But where's the lie in everything he said that puts him in this position?. Why’s the governor so pain that he's giving his all to arrest him?"

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Why is he dressed like an alien 👾 😂."

@official_nero411 said:

"Is this isabo high court I use to know back then 🙆 omo a lot don change for my home town oooo."

@iamabblack said:

"Shebi una talk say make Popo in mufti no dey carry Gun…..Abí dis one wey i dey see nah movie scene 😒😒😒😒."

@ukshoppingwithtessy:

"He isn’t serious,he is been arraigned and his face is covered,when he commits d face isn’t covered."

@thedoctor_duke:

"Dem carry u go prison uno collect cloth, let see maybe u go collect cloth this time."

@shes__precious__:

"What is he wearing on his head again or is that a face mask 😂."

@_olami_le1 reacted:

"I thought they said any police that didn’t wear uniform should not carry gun."

@bazeokay

10mil bail person wey them for drop in kirikiri for 6 months

Verydarkman blasts people begging govt

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman looked into Portable’s viral case with the Ogun state government.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tony Montana hitmaker assaulted government officials who were working around his bar vicinity.

Reacting to the case, VDM shared videos showing some atrocities Zazu had committed in the past as he slammed his supporters.

Source: Legit.ng