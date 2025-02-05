Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to claims that he would still drag British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta, online

This came shortly after the Zazu star also dragged his helper, Olamide, on social media, following Asake’s Grammy loss

Portable’s response to the claims of him also dragging Skepta was met with amused reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian music star Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has responded to claims that he would soon drag British-Nigerian rapper, Skepta, just like he dragged his other helpers.

This came shortly after the Zazu crooner blasted YBNL boss, Olamide, on social media for focusing on Asake instead of him despite being the one who introduced him to the industry.

Portable’s heated rant about Olamide led to some netizens saying he would also do the same to Skepta. In response to that, the Zazu crooner went live on his Instagram page to address the claims.

According to Portable, he will never drag Skepta because the British-Nigerian rapper is his helper. The Zazu star went on to list some of the ways Skepta changed his life.

Portable claimed he is now a British artist because of Skepta and that he made a lot of money from the Tony Montana crooner. The Nigerian star then warned people not to twist his words and chase Skepta from him. In his words:

“Now, I’m a British artist, I can speak English. Skepta na him carry me go London, I’m a fashionista, na Skepta link me up with all those people who gave me shoes and clothes. Skepta gave me money, I made a lot. He’s my helper, I can never drag him! He still did me a favour recently, he was in my DM yesterday and the day before yesterday. He’s my helper everytime, a God sent, God bless Skepta everytime. No go spoil me for my helper o, you these useless people. No be person go carry me reach there? Make Skepta dey carry me dey go, the person who made me collect Sony money, the person who filled me in. Don’t be twisting my words.”

Speaking further on his Instagram live, Portable added that Olamide did not believe in him because the YBNL boss did not sign him. He said:

“I say make Olamide sign me back then, why Olamide no sign me? Why he no believe in me? My helper? Na wetin pain me be dat. I only believe in him. He helped a lot of people , if he told me to sign a contract, I would have signed it, that’s what I’m saying.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable addresses Skepta amid Olamide diss

Portable’s reaction to claims that he would drag Skepta went viral and netizens shared their thoughts. Read what some of them had to say:

Nodayoff10 said:

“Make British people come carry u go abeg, we sef don still try 😂😂.”

Sisi_eminado said:

“Portable really need rehab.”

Callme_berryguy said:

“Na olamide and poco Lee we blame 😂😂.”

Kwan_bay said:

“Dem no dey h*+e person but the way I take dislike this ungrateful Id10t dey shock me sef 😂.”

Y_o_u_n_g_m_o_n_e_y10 wrote:

“Time dey come 😂.”

Yug_capital_101 wrote:

“We sha see 😂.”

Its.kemzy_ commented:

“Na here we go Dey when you go start to Dey swears for him 😂.”

Emma.baggie69 wrote:

“If olamide no bring come limelight you believe say skepta go help you ? This dude will forever daft 👏.”

Og_dekki said:

“You say make olamide sign you 😂😂 Tomorrow you go still drag Skepta for the same thing say why him no sign you 😂😂.”

Berry_djsolar said:

“Must everybody believe in u or help u tge help wey him gv u no reach ? Ur entitlement too much bobo.”

Asake sends message to Olamide in song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, praised YBNL boss, Olamide, in his newly released track, Military.

In the audio snippet from the song going viral online, Asake started out the track by giving Olamide a shout-out before going ahead to sing.

The audio snippet of Asake’s song where he praised Olamide, drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many of them compared the Grammy-nominated musician to Portable, whose career was also positively impacted by Olamide.

