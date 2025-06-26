Nigerians and Africans, in general, were ecstatic to see some of the biggest stars from around the world come together

A video making the rounds online, shared by Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, shows Davido, Adekunle Gold, Musa Keys, Diamond Platnumz, Bien, and others having fun in Paris

The video not only symbolises the gathering of men in the music industry but also highlights the unity of African artistes

Nigerian music stars Davido and Adekunle Gold, together with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and other leading African artists, were recently spotted enjoying themselves at a club in Paris.

The video shared on the internet by Davido's best friend, Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has caught the attention of many Nigerians.

Clip captures Davido, Zlatan, Adekunle Gold others in Paris. Credit: @davido, @diamondplatinumz

Source: Instagram

The clip captured a priceless moment when African music stars gathered in one video just to have fun and catch up with each other in Paris.

Becoming a hot topic on the internet, the video featured Davido, Adekunle Gold, and Zlatan from Nigeria; Bien from Kenya; Musa Keys from South Africa; Stonebwoy from Ghana, and Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania.

All of these men are music stars in their respective countries, and their celebration together has drawn attention across Africa’s music scene.

Watch the video here:

Recall that South African producer and singer Musa Keys, whose birth name is Musa Appreciate Makamu, shared his joy at being featured on Davido's song.

Musa Keys was featured in Davido's 2023 hit track, Unavailable, off the music album Timeless.

On Twitter, he acknowledged that just that one collaboration has changed his life for good and that he has been living.

Reactions as African musicians gather in Paris

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@___oluspapi said:

"Colleagues based on say you be artist oh."

@mr_remarkable01 said:

"My problem is the person that designed Nigeria coat of arms. He saw the eagle and horse fighting. Instead of him to separate them, he went and wrote Peace and Unity. This is where all the problems started from 😭."

@uptee said:

"Juma nko?"

@main.promise said:

"When this Amazing Artists Comes together, what comes to my mind is how Great God Has blessed Nigeria with Global influence,each person with their unique Gift !!! God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬❤️🙌."

@sani_audubida1 said:

"Africa must be respected."

Video of Adekunle Gold, Davido chilling with other African music stars trends online. Credit: @adekunlegold, musakeys, @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

@sne_promotions said:

"People in the entertainment business ain’t they colleagues? What are u guys saying in the comment ! Cp is into showbiz and nightlife ain’t that entertainment?"

@browniwales said:

"Davido is raised with love ❤️👏👏👏no faking, no hate."

Davido buys Lati a Range Rover

Meanwhile, Davido raised the bar recently after going all out to make his best aide, Lati one of the happiest men on his birthday.

The singer warmed the hearts of fans and netizens after making a grand gesture towards Lati, his right-hand man, on his birthday

Photos of the gifts the international music star purchased for Lati have circulated on social media, leaving many to gush over his thoughtful act

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng