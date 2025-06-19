Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is utilising his holiday to integrate with top celebrities in Nigeria

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year paid a visit to Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, in his house on Wednesday, June 18

The former Lille forward pulled up at Daddy Freeze's house in his N369m Lamborghini Urus with his son stealing the moment

Victor Osimhen is using the holiday to catch up with top Nigerian celebrities who supported him during the season.

The 26-year-old had a successful spell with Galatasaray, winning the Turkish Cup and Super Lig (domestic double).

The Nigerian international scored a total of 37 goals in all competitions last season, securing the league's Golden Boot award and being named the Turkish Super League's best player.

Osimhen was involved in Galatasaray's trophy parade at Istanbul's iconic Yenikapı Etkinlik Alanı, according to Daily Sabah.

The Super Eagles star flew into Nigeria from Istanbul after rejecting multiple contract offers from Al-Hilal, up to €45 million per season, which forced the club to walk away.

Galatasaray is considering finalising his signing from Napoli, having increased their salary offer to him to €26 million, including bonuses, but he has yet to give his approval.

Manchester United, Juventus, and other unnamed European clubs are currently in the race to sign the prolific striker, despite his withdrawal after Napoli raised his salary, per The Mirror.

Osimhen meets with Daddy Freeze

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen paid a visit to famous On Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, at his residence.

As seen in a video shared on social media by the broadcaster, Daddy Freeze warmly welcomed the football star to his house.

Both celebrities exchanged pleasantries the moment Osimhen stepped out of his N369m Lamborghini.

Daddy Freeze revealed that the former Nigeria U17 player came to give him some exclusive information on his football career, which would be uploaded.

The Super Eagles player referred to the OAP as 'Baba nla', meaning big man. Osihmen said:

"Baba nla, e wo le se (Big man, how are you doing?)."

Daddy Freeze responded:

"I'm fine; I just wanted to enter the house. Welcome, this is my humble house."

Daddy Freeze's son stole the show as he posed with Victor Osimhen's necklace, estimated to be worth between $750,000 and $1 million.

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions to the video:

oye_jok wrote:

"Baby freezing posing with one of the Nigeria best baller 😍😍😍."

king_mufaasa__ said:

"One guy who loves is Nigerian people and has not time for international validation. When ever bro is around it’s all love ❤️❤️❤️."

besidone_77 added:

"Success is Sweet . I pray every struggling to attain success shall get it 🙏."

Osimhen shuts down Lagos nightclub

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen was spotted at Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos partying with some of his Super Eagles teammates, including Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare, and Raphael Onyedika.

The Super Eagles players were spotted dancing to Davido’s hit song “With You” which features Omah Lay.

The clip has since caught the attention of Nigerians who have hailed the striker’s dance moves as he enjoys his holiday back home among friends and family.

