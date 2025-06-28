Videos from Davido's performance at Don Lulu's party in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, June 27 have emerged on social media

The highlight was, however, the moment Davido angrily rebuked a fan with a baby during his stage performance

Davido's display in the video has since gone viral, generating reactions, as many commended the DMW label boss

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, was one of the artistes, who stormed Umuawa Alaocha in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, June 27 for media entrepreneur and philanthropist Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu.

According to the report, the party was for the launch of Don Lulu's two new radio stations.

The event also witnessed the presence of Cubana Chiefpriest, Timaya, Kcee, Bright Chimezie, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Zoro, and Jeriq.

Videos showing the fun moments from Davido's live performance have emerged on social media as he thrilled fans with his hit songs.

Did Davido rebuke fan in Abia?

One of the highlights of Davido's live performance was the moment the singer lost his cool after spotting a baby at the front row.

While fans sang on, Davido paused his performance to angrily rebuke the fan who attended the concert with a baby.

“Why you go carry baby come here? Are you crazy ? Take your baby away from here, You are a wicked person," Davido said lashing out at the fan.

The video of Davido lashing out at fan at Don Lulu's party in Abia State is below:

More clips from Davido's performance in Abia shared by Isreal DMW are below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Davido's die-hard fan shared a video of his bedroom with large posters of the singer.

Reactions as Davido rebukes fan

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, as some netizens claimed the fan brought the baby to the show with the hope of getting money from the singer.

Read the comments below:

thisisfegor commented:

"He’s such a good dad..he say na “you are a wicked person”..the song no sweet am again."

vivi_world9 said:

"Dem dey find money new format David’loves kids lol."

abebi_omotanwa commented:

"Why will u bring baby to this kind place if anything happen to the baby now I will be shouting Davido name."

iam_fabulouspixzy wrote:

"I thought people said artists got drunk or high on drugs before going on stage to perform if that’s true he wouldn’t have noticed that."

braimohpreshy said:

"Una nor dey fear?? why bring a baby to this place, it’s too crowded and it’s dangerous for the baby."

diyabeautyndbuz commented:

"why bring a baby to such a place for God sake hennnn."

flae_rossy said:

"If na outside Nigeria can u tell a fan that is he crazy."

iamdejavoo_ said:

"Na wa oo Carrying little Baby to this kind of place full with Crowd and loud Music... In the Name of Begging for money In their mind if Davido see the Baby he will Dash the Baby Money Ndi Ara."

