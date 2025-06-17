Shank was ecstatic after watching Cole Palmer play live for the first time during his visit to America, where he attended a match at the stadium

The skit maker shared his love of the footballer and promised to give out two important people in his life to the footballer

Fans in the comment section were left stunned by Shank's enthusiastic reaction to seeing Palmer and his unexpected promise

Nigerian streamer Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank, had the thrill of watching Chelsea star Cole Palmer play live for the first time during his trip abroad.

Shank, who had travelled to the US, decided to attend a football match at the stadium, and Palmer was among the players on the field during his visit.

Upon seeing the footballer, the skit maker, who is known for bringing Kai Cenat to Nigeria last year, went wild with excitement.

He screamed in joy and expressed his admiration for Palmer, sitting happily among fellow football fans at the stadium.

Shank's promise to Cole Palmer

In an enthusiastic moment, Shank vowed to give his sister and mother to Palmer just because he loves the footballer so much

However, when someone cautioned him for mentioning his mother, Shank quickly corrected himself, clarifying that he would only be offering his sister to the footballer.

Shank Comics couldn’t contain his excitement, smiling sleepily as he watched Palmer focus on the game.

Male celebrities who love football

Several male celebrities have openly expressed their love for football, often sharing their thoughts on the game.

Artists like Adekunle Gold, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have also publicly reacted to recent matches with some even critiquing football stars for their performances.

Reactions trail Shank's video about Cole Palmer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Shank hyping his football icon, Cole Palmer. Here are comments about it below:

@kaaayyygee shared:

"See grown-up man spewing nonsense , anyways, I will do worse if I ever meet Cristiano."

@wole_starking said:

"Werey, ses as he dey shout."

@_juicehopefk stated:

"Shank is about to replace ishowspeed small small."

@peace_chats reacted:

"Why all those hate that he talks too much low key. Man just love to enjoy the time he has on this earth, plus he is content creators, they will always do stuff to promote their content. So stop the hate. Just enjoy your own life in any way you can. Also, as long as you're not hurting anyone."

@metroleo_ commented:

"So they will both got pregnant just for one love."

@akpchoicihnogram shared:

"Shank having the most of his time out there in USA."

