The fan of Davido, who almost fell him down, has issued a public apology to the Nigerian singer

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an excited fan had jumped on OBO and held his leg tightly, causing the singer to almost fall to the ground

In a new clip that was released, the fan said he was sorry and revealed the reason he had acted the way he did

An apology has been tendered by the fan of David Adeleke, aka Davido, who almost caused him a public fall.

Recall that in an earlier report by Legit.ng, the singer was attacked by an overzealous fan while he was out with his daughter, Imade, and her friend.

A Nigerian fan begs OBO for forgiveness after holding his leg in public. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

They had been visiting the recreational centre, Upbeat on Lagos Island, when the said fan jumped on him and held on to his leg.

The singer was almost tackled to the ground, but for the help of two of his bodyguards, who rescued him. They, however, moved the fan to the side and dealt with him.

In a new development, the fan shared a video where he prostrated on the floor, and expressed how sorry he was. He soberly stated that he meant no harm, while asking the public to join him to seek Davido’s forgiveness.

Watch the video here:

In a previous report, a female fan of singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, sent him messages on TikTok after his Grammy loss.

Singer Tems defeated Davido, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy and others to clinch the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy.

The concerned lady entered Davido's DM to uplift his spirit and what she wrote generated mixed reactions.

Reactions as fan apologises to Davido

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@_thatjudith22 said:

"Na why pastor carry gun be this 😂😂."

@djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Don’t worry young man . I have spoken to @davido he will look into this matter and check his story at 8:00pm this evening 👏👏👏😂."

@blezgee said:

"I wish people referenced God the way they reference their celebrities, the world would have been a better place 🙌🙌❤️."

@renis_pearl said:

"If say na Burna by now , you for still dey ICU😂😂😂."

@seyiealabi said:

"When it’s not as if you have issue of blood. Learn from the woman in the bible. Easy does it."

@horla___007 said:

"Immediately he noticed imade is not around him David face changed 😂 I too love this man ❤️."

@adeol4984 said:

"Davido was smiling not until he heard... where is IMADE? Omo baba change face immediately 😂."

@ifeanyicollinto said:

"You won’t trend Mr man. That was a very terrible behavior."

@david_living26 said:

"Even the woman with the issue of blood no hold Jesus leg like that."

@ayzne_ said:

"Davido was just smiling when the guy dey drag him."

Fan almost falls Davido while outwith Imade

According to a previoys report, Nigerian music star Davido recently had a terrifying encounter with an overzealous fan during an outing with his daughter, Imade.

The Afrobeats star was spotted at a mall with his daughter, Imade, and other members of his music crew.

On their way out, the singer responded to some of his supporters' cheers when a male fan came up and grabbed his foot.

