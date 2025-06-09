Nigerian music star Davido recently had a terrifying encounter with an overzealous fan during an outing with his daughter, Imade

The Afrobeats star was spotted at a mall with his daughter, Imade, and other members of his music crew

On their way out, the singer responded to some of his supporters' cheers when a male fan came up and grabbed his foot

An enthusiastic fan of Nigerian music musician Davido has caused a stir online with his poisonous display of devotion for his idol.

The music artist was seen on a video on an outing with his first daughter, Imade, and a friend, when a die-hard admirer of the singer lost his cool upon seeing him.

Davido trends after encounter with an overzealous fan. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, instead of hugging or begging for a photo, the fan clutched Davido's leg forcefully, nearly dragging him to the ground.

Luckily for Davido, his security guards interrupted and nearly beat up the fan.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

donor_it_liz said:

"OBO was smiling till he heard where’s Imade. You can see the immediate panic in his face. Some of you should learn to respect celebrities and give them space especially when they’re bonding with their kids."

favour_spiffy said:

"You get luck 😂no be burna boy 😢you for collect one blow."

naija_rich_kids said:

"The body guards are so weak. If that person meant harm, the harm for don happen na."

simplechommy said:

"It’s how his face changed from smiling at one sense*less fellow to panic asking about his daughter for me. Man is a cool Dad."

mirian_official1 said:

"How i wish na burna, you suppose dey with plaster for head by now. "

pendrick_lamar said:

"Life....how I wish we can hold Jesus this way ....kai."

mirian_official1 said:

"This is how you behave when you’re not loved at home."

nengiscollection said:

"He’s lucky say no be burna. E far match am with that e shoe ehh."

rozyrocks said:

"OBO quickly shout "where is Imade"😂.. make e no be say dem don grab her leg too... mumu fan boy."

nellobrownn said:

"This is not fan love but harassment and stup!d!ty in the part of the werey boy,He wants to cut off David’s leg?"

ibisomi08 said:

"Na why Imade Dey fear them like rodents 😂 Cos Wttf now 😂."

brightbuzzgold1 said:

"What if he came to create a distraction so the child can be snatched? This is failure of the security team they need to do better."

beccaszn said:

"This one na fan or na werey 😏 You won cut our Idolo leg?"

ewaoluwaa_o said:

"I like the camera woman 😂😂."

grey_fleur wrote:

"The security team need to do better, what if that was just a distraction to abduct his daughter?"

iamkingdinero1 said:

"GODFORB!D , as much as I like most of these celebrities, like call it pride na you sabi but when I see them best thing I do is look then walk off , to even bring out phone video them? Never 😂😂 somethings suppose end for all this year 2012."

Davido’s Imade wins spelling bee

Davido’s Imade wins spelling bee meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Imade amazed many with her school report following Sophia Momodu’s post.

Sophia shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.

