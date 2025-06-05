Singer Davido has shared a video of himself attending a program at his daughter Imade’s school

In the clip, Imade impressively recited a piece about her hometown, Ede in Osun state and many were impressed

This comes just a few days after Davido reunited with his daughter, as seen in the pictures and videos shared by the singer

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, earned the respect of his fans and music lovers after sharing a video on his Instagram story.

The singer had reunited with his first daughter, Imade, from his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu. He shared videos and pictures from Imade's visit to her father a few days ago.

In another clip on his Instagram story, the "If" crooner was seen sitting among other parents at the school program while his daughter performed on stage. Imade and her classmates were seen dancing to different songs in both Igbo and Yoruba languages.

Imade also shared a beautiful moment of her performance on her Instagram page, and her fans were excited to see her in action.

The daughter of the music star, who was recently trolled by Deeone, was heard in the recording speaking about her hometown. She mentioned that she is from Ede in Osun state, a place known as the home of conquerors.

Imade further stated that Okoro soup and eko (Pap) is the best meal in her town, and the people are known for being the best at everything they do.

See the video here:

Fans hail Davido, Imade

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the father and his daughter on their different social media accounts. Here are comments below:

@therealcarolinah commented:

"My Aurora."

@aw246annette shared:

"Our beautiful, smart, elegant princess Imade, all things to our queen Sophia for raising a intelligent, smart young lady."

@Chika__146 shared:

"Very intelligent girl sofia weldon."

@sylvalinetajah said:

"The most smartest young lady."

@cchibone.754 stated:

"Mama adeleke so matured more than her age brilliant Davido is a good example of a good father."

@trueloveyetunde shared:

No man is busy oooooo, No man is busy. Imade speaks so well, calm and beautiful! I am sure David is proud of her."

@akaroejiro wrote:

"If Davido a busy young musician can make out time and be present at his daughter's end of year party you as a man reading this have no excuse of being busy or at work."

@topeeko shared:

"You can see that it wasn't up to him to be her father, until recently. He is a good father. May she make her parents and family proud,Amen."

Imade shares countries she has visited

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, had answered some question in commemoration of children's day celebration.

In the video, she was asked the number of countries she had visited, and she said that it could be one billion.

She also named Monaco as her holiday destination, as she added that she loves to own a racing car. Fans were happy to see the video. They praised Sophia Momodu and her father about Imade brilliance.

