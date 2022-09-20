Singer Tems has taken to social media in reaction to a public request recently made by a senior colleague, Waje

Waje had earlier taken to social media, calling on fans to help her get Tems on a music collaboration project

Tems’ response stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some people saying she should address Waje with respect

Try Me hitmaker, Tems, has stirred reactions from fans on social media after responding to a recent request made by a senior colleague, Waje.

Recall Legit.ng earlier reported that Waje took to her official Twitter page with a post in which she expressed interest in working with Tems on a joint project.

Tems has responded to Waje on Twitter. Photo: @temsbaby/@waje

“Imagine Tems and I on a track,” the Omniknowest hitmaker tweeted as she urged fans to help her get the message across to Tems.

Well, just a few hours after the tweet, Tems has responded, and it appears a collabo is on the way between the Headies Best Vocal Performance nominees.

Tems simply called on Waje to check her Twitter DM, and she also shared an emotion expressing her love.

See the exchange below:

Social media users react

@temsbaby said:

"Call her aunty, Na 3 years you take senior her daughter."

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"The sisters are finally putting each other on. Let’s goooo."

@YomY0m_ said:

"Nice one! Let it begin.. Y’all should carry each other along more Make talents dey fly.. make good music dey pop. Orin oshi ti su was."

@sir_mario12 said:

"Tems na mummy u suppose call her oh."

@tobydeyforyou said:

"Collect your money o, no do siss o."

@billionsignn said:

"Say the truth you people have recorded already."

Netizens slam Twitter user for saying Tems should have won Headies over Waje

In a related story about the female singers, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Headies Award stirred reactions from fans in the online community who feel their favourite stars deserved to win over others.

Twitter user Ashiwaju Lerry questioned Waje’s win in a category that equally had Tems and Simi nominated.

However, netizens were not having any of his submissions as they hailed the Omniknowest hitmaker for being a legend in the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng