Singer Waje has shown how much she loves her daughter Emerald with a post she made about her special day

The beautiful lady just clocked 25 years and the singer couldn't keep calm as she shared some pictures of her

She also accompanied it with a long note where she prayed, advised her and wished her well on her birthday

Nigerian singer, Atiruaje Iruobe, better known by her stage name Waje, has announced that her daughter is now all grown and she marked her 25th birthday.

The singer who released a gospel song to mark her birthday noted that she was the proud mother of a 25 years old lady who is a graduate.

In her lengthy message to the young lady, she mentioned that she was filled with overwhelming gratitude and pride for the remarkable woman her daughter had grown to be.

Waje prays for daughter

In the post, the singer who called out INEC during the election listed the ingredients her daughter needs to focus on in life. She said that faith and love were important as she added that she should not allow the world to them away from her.

She also prayed for her and advised her on the best path to follow.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Waje about her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

