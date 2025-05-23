Actress Annie Idibia and her first daughter, Isabel, recently had a video call, and the clip surfaced online

In the video, the mother and daughter talked about Isabel’s school grades, and Annie was excited to hear that her daughter was doing well academically

Annie praised Isabel warmly, saying sweet things about her and also commenting on her beauty

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has continued to show that she is a great mother amid the marital challenge she has been facing with her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba.

Annie and her first daughter, Isbael had a video call that made the rounds on social media. In the clip, Annie was the one calling her daughter, showing her face as they communicated.

Annie praises first daughter Isabel during video call. Photo credit@annieidibia/@isabelidibiaaa

Source: Instagram

The teenager told her mother about her school grades, stating that she passed all her subjects with As and Bs.

She added that her lowest grade was in Mathematics, where she scored 86.

Annie praises her daughter’s brilliance and beauty

In the recording, the actress was excited and proud of her daughter’s achievements.

She praised Isabel, saying she took after her and had her “mama’s sense.”

Annie Idibia also expressed pride in the young woman Isabel was becoming, complimenting her beauty and showering her with sweet words.

Isabel replies after being hyped by her mother

Responding to her mother’s praise, Isabel asked her a question. When asked whose daughter she was, Isabel excitedly shouted that she was Annie’s daughter.

Annie speaks about her first daughter Isabel’s beauty. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

They both laughed and shared a warm moment.

Since Annie and singer 2Baba’s marriage ended a few months ago, her daughters have shown her great support, with videos of their moments together often surfacing online.

Annie’s second daughter, Olivia, was once seen singing for her mother. She promised to always be there for her mother and serve as a shoulder to lean on after their father left.

In their words:

Isabel: "My lowest grade is 86 in mathematics. I passed with all As and Bs."

Annie Idibia: "You get you mama's sense. I am proud of you. You are my upgrade. You are beautiul, brillanat, confident and talented."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Annie and duaghter's video

Netizens shared their take about the video of Annie Idibia and her daughter. Here are comments below:

@millicentsam660 reacted:

"Chai sweet mother I pray God almighty will continue to keep you safe in Jesus mighty name amen amen, much love."

@ceo_2306 wrote:

"What we love to see, this is so beautiful."

@adesewa said:

"Thank God she took after her mother. No take after that 'Nee Idibia oo."

Annie's step son sends Mother's Day message

Legit.ng had reported that One of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day specially by celebrating both his mother and stepmother, Annie Idibia.

The young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story.

He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng