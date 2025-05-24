Karimot, the sister of late singer Mohbad, was seen laying heavy curses on the singer’s son in a video that has surfaced online

In the clip, she was heard replying to some people who were abusing her, and she cursed the little boy

Fans were angry after seeing the video. They taunted her with her crying video and shared their views about her attitude

Karimot Ogunbayo, sister-in-law of late singer Mohbad, has been seen laying curses on Liam, the son of the music star.

A few days ago, the mother of two was seen crying and begging for her life. She pleaded with some people to consider her children before harming her.

Fans react to old video of Mohbad’s sister-in-law Karimot speaking about Liam. Photo crediot@karimot88204

Source: Instagram

In an old recording, she was heard exchanging words with some people during her live Instagram session.

The people were abusing her, and in response, she rained curses on Liam, who was recently seen dancing with his grandmother.

Karimot stated that Liam’s mother would not enjoy the fruit of her labour. She affirmed that what she said would come to pass unless Mohbad was the father of the little boy.

Karimot calls Liam names

Also, in the video, Karimot was heard saying that Mohbad was not Liam’s father. She added that Wunmi gave birth to an illegitimate son who was causing trouble in their household.

Mohbad’ trends over old video of his sister-in-law. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Karimot also prayed that Wunmi would bury her son untimely.

Fans react to Karimot’s utterances

Fans of the late Mohbad were not happy with what his sister-in-law said about his son. They returned her words back to her and laid more curses on her.

They claimed she was reaping the evil she had sown and taunted her with her crying video.

See the post here:

What fans said about Karimot's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@oyiza_oyin commented:

"Be it Mohbads son or not , he's only an innocent child , who didn't bring himself to this world, think of 9months of pains , but you got kids , why , your brain needs to be evaluated. A child that needs so much love."

@acupofpeacefulmind_ reacted:

"Liam is a child of grace anyone who lay curse on that innocent boy will use there head to carry it, cause the boy is absolutely innocent in all this drama."

@olamiji_gold said:

"And now she's reaping the curses..Adabi jaa ju epe lo."

@oyin_vig stated:

"Oloriburuku nii woman yiii ooooo haaaa and she call herself a mother may God punish you and your entire generation."

@violao.4 wrote:

"This Liam boy don see shege for dis life n he's just 2."

@hafuntie stated:

"Liam is a child of GRACE in Jesus name..Back to sender Loruko Jesu."

@sindycruiz shared:

"Pls who is Karimo to Wumi again? Are they really blood related? Are they truly sisters because I don’t get ooooo."

@bt_exotic_world wrote:

"Jesus Christ. God please protect this innocent boy. Let every curses on him be reversed back to the sender."

Lady reacts to video of Mohbad's mother

Legit.ng had reported that a lady didn't spare late Mohbad's mother after she saw her in court for the corona inquest.

The elderly woman was discussing with some people when a lady called her attention and mocked her.

The lady asked her if she was crying over her luggage or her son, however, Mohbad's mother just greeted her and turned to take her leave without replying the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng