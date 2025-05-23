A young and focused Nigerian lady who's based abroad had shared an emotional video from her graduation party

In the clip, she was seen paying tribute to her beloved mother and appreciating her for making sure that she bagged her degree

The happy graduand went ahead to make a sincere promise to her mother to never bring tears of sadness to her eyes

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera, showing a Nigerian lady's deep appreciation for her mother.

The emotional scene took place as the graduand took to the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who had made great sacrifices to ensure her academic success.

Lady appreciates mother on graduation day

In the video shared by @lovekasioo on TikTok, the young lady sincerely thanked her mother for working tirelessly to provide for her family and give her children the best possible opportunities.

With tears streaming down her face, the graduand expressed her deepest appreciation for her mother's dedication and support towards her children.

She noted that her mother's efforts had clearly paid off, and she proudly held her degree from the institution.

Speaking further, the young lady vowed to make her mother proud and bring her joy, rather than sorrow.

In her words:

"You made sure that you never left us. You made sure that we were good and came out on top. This degree that I got is for you. Every sacrifice that you made was not in vain. I am very grateful for you. I will continue to make you proud everyday. I will not bring tears of sadness to your eyes, only joy. You deserve everything and all the happiness. I appreciate you everyday."

Reactions as graduand appreciates mother

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@ylucia.co said:

"I pray for my mom to continue living so I can have this moment with her."

@dadsfavoritegal said:

"Single mother of four, that was tough. Congratulations to you Doc."

@Cat said:

"The things our moms sacrifice for us, words are not enough. Congratulations DR!"

@Malachi mother said:

"Got me crying, I’m a single mother and my daughter is graduating from high school and she will be going to college. Congratulations."

@Achalugo Mma said:

"Awwwwww. Congratulations Ethel. I remember you from St. James’ Church Benin."

@Kanrot wrote:

"Made me so emotional, God bless you more Mom more and more success. A big congratulations."

@Tianah_Elesin commented:

"Why am I crying. Mom you'll eat the fruits of your labour in good health and wealth. The sacrifice of a mother is deep."

@Adenike said:

"Thank you Mummy for your sacrifice. You will eat the fruit of your labor in good health in Jesus name."

@Franco commented:

"Wow. Congratulations to you and to the mother job well done. Remain blessed."

@Chi Chi added:

"Amen amen & amen!! You will continue to make her proud & I pray that God continues to grant her long life to reap everything she has sowed & deserves. I am elated & this made me cry. Only those who has seen their mother go through shege in this life will understand. My sister, I understand your tears. It’s that of joy, liberation, accomplishment, and for your mother!! You both deserve this and more. I tap into this as well!! I’m so happyyy."

Watch the video here:

