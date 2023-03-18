Popular singer Waje has recounted are experience at her polling unit as she called out the country’s electoral body INEC

Waje, who was emotional as she recounted her ordeal revealed her polling unit was moved to a rural area

The singer shared how a friend she went with was beaten, which stirred reactions from many celebrities and fans

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Waje has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as she revealed her polling unit was moved to the area amid the 2023 governorship election.

Calling out INEC, Waje said:

“It is not like I trusted you guys, especially after the presidential election.”

Waje says she never trusted INEC. Credit: @officialwaje

Source: Instagram

In an emotional video, the singer shared how she went to her new polling unit to cast her votes, only for thugs to take over the area and chase every voter away.

She further revealed how her friend who went with her to the polling unit was beaten up as she added that she had returned home.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Waje’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"This is indeed very shameful. I am so sorry for your experience."

_timini:

"So sorry ."

kay_akpabio:

"So sorry ma, pls be safe."

ada_di_iche_:

"Which polling unit is this so that dey won’t take any result and post , cause obviously there will not be any result recording in your polling unit ."

oziomahelen:

"Big shame on INEC Big shame on all the forces in Nigeria especially in Lagos . Big shame on Nigeria."

flamezohar:

"Horrible. This is rhe structure they said they have . Structure of criminality . So sad . This is the same thing they want Tinubu to replicate nationwide."

nwaokorodoris:

"How can this country move forward?."

Chioma Akpotha escapes from polling unit in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Chioma Akpotha cried out on social media over her experience at her polling unit for the governorship election.

The movie star revealed that she couldn't even bring out her phone to update fans when she got to her polling unit as some thugs attacked her with knives and bottles.

Making the video from her car as she was driven to safety, Akpotha revealed that her side mirror was damaged even though she managed to escape unhurt.

