Davido was recently seen video-calling his mother-in-law after veteran singer Bright Chimezie visited him

In the recording, he was heard telling Chioma’s mother about the veteran singer and proudly talking about his music

Fans were delighted to see Davido showing kindness to those around him and shared their positive thoughts about his actions

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has continued to warm the hearts of his fans after another video of him surfaced online.

Legit.ng previously reported that the music star called veteran singer Bright Chimezie and promised to meet up with him. The two later connected and shared videos of their interaction online.

In a new clip, Davido filmed his mother-in-law, Chioma’s mother, so that Bright Chimezie could have a conversation with her.

The music star was clearly excited after Chioma’s mother spoke with him; he affectionately called her “mummy” several times while sharing an update about his viral song, “With You,” featuring Omah Lay.

Bright Chimezie speaks with Chioma’s mother

In the recording, the veteran singer was heard speaking with Chioma’s mother in Igbo for many minutes. Chioma’s mother referred to Chimezie as her brother and revealed that she is from Abia State, to which Bright Chimezie reacted warmly.

Davido was also heard telling Chioma’s mother that Chimezie enjoyed his music.

The “Awuke” crooner, whose manager recently got married, informed Chioma’s mother about the upcoming release of the music video for the hit song featuring Omah Lay.

See the Instagram video here:

What fans said about Davido's video call

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido speaking with his mother-in-law. Here are comments below:

@moberics commented:

"Awwww this my son David dey burst my brain"

@pretty_posh11 reacted:

"The fact that he had to seek permission from chi's mom B4 posting this video is everything may peace n love continue to rain over this family."

@home_for_bags_shoes wrote:

"Omo what’s there not to like, OBO get too much Love ."

@lucci_gucci_official shared:

"Omg! This is the sweetest video I've seen today. Him calling"Mommy mommy" is sweeting me, David is such big baby."

@allshadeof_she said:

"The way I love Davido ehhh is making my neighbors jealous."

@esther_okwuchi commented:

"I never knew her mom is from Abia state. Make God no let me see wetin go make me stop being a 30BG ."

@dr_onete reacted:

"He dey feel am. Kai at this point if you’re not in the gang na vex you go just dey vex!. We too dey happy for here."

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido displayed how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine.

He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick, and he asked after her welfare. Fans were excited to see the relationship Davido has with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

