Davido shares jaw-dropping $11 million invoice on IG, fans stunned by singer’s latest money move

The Unavailable hitmaker sent shockwaves across social media after he shared a jaw-dropping payment invoice on his Instagram story.

Without offering much detail, Davido simply tagged the post: “Casssahaaat!”

While it’s still unclear what the invoice was about, fans are speculating it could be for a major business deal, endorsement, or tour budget. But one thing is clear—Davido knows how to keep the spotlight on himself.

This comes weeks after he released his fifth studio album, 5ive, and launched a promotional campaign that includes working with legendary highlife singer Bright Chimezie.

Davido earlier revealed that the veteran inspired one of the album’s standout tracks With You, which features Omah Lay.

To honor that influence, the singer hosted Bright Chimezie to a luxury dinner in Lagos on May 19, 2025.

A video from the night showed the highlife icon speaking in Igbo with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, who joined the dinner via video call. The heartwarming moment has been making rounds online.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Davido’s $11M post with banter and envy

As expected, the post sparked wild reactions. While some fans admired Davido’s financial muscle, others couldn’t help but inject humour and some healthy jealousy:

@rich_hommie_yslimm commented:

“Make I show my account balance na radio station”

@v.ictortimilehin stated:

“Fatherless children will soon start crying ”

@akass_onah wrote:

“I be 30BG but we ain't sure the amount, that might be 11k dozz ”

@ayomitundeadeleke stated:

“Now I know why they call me the broke Adeleke”

@callmeosass declared:

“I too love @davido Baba say una need topic, Oya take lol No hate ”

@mbanefosomtochukwu commented:

“May our Davido locate us ooooo 001 baba mi ooooo owo”

@gastro6424 said:

“Like as in dey go make dey on other African princess dey comment section dey crying”

@bennchuks wrote:

“See as I just dey think my life. Shey it’s well? I will get there one day”

@iamkingtoby commented:

“This Davido no dey ever fall hand! Make I go delete my alert screenshot, e no reach again”

Davido brags about chasing Hennessy out of Naija

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Davido claimed that he chased the Hennessy brand out of Nigeria.

The 30bg boss disclosed this while on a podcast where he spoke about his impact as an influencer. It is no news that Davido is one celebrity who has been known to go all out for the brands he represents.

Davido seemed to reinforce this narrative during the podcast, where he bragged about his achievements as an influencer. According to the 5IVE star, he’s responsible for Martell’s GDP in Africa growing over 22% from what it used to be.

