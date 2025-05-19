Davido has finally fulfilled his promise of linking up with legendary highlife singer, Bright Chimezie

The 30BG boss treated the veteran singer to a presidential welcome in Lagos upon his arrival

The sweet moment, especially how Davido greeted Bright Chimezie, was captured on video and it warmed the hearts of netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and legendary Highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, have finally met in Lagos.

Recall that Davido recently put a call through to the music icon and noted that his recent song with Omah Lay, With You, was inspired by Bright Chimezie’s Because of English track. During the call, OBO also promised to link up with the highlife star.

Only days after Davido made the promise, he supported his words with action by welcoming Bright Chimezie to Lagos. The 30BG boss took to his Instagram page to share a video of the moment he welcomed the music veteran.

In the clip, Davido personally went out to stand by the building’s entrance in anticipation of Bright Chimezie’s arrival. After the music icon got down from the chauffeured car, Davido started to hail him.

However, what stood out the most from the video was the moment Davido went over to greet Bright Chimezie. The 30BG boss bowed down to show his respect to the veteran musician.

Davido then led the highlife music icon inside the hotel, where staff were on hand to treat him like the VIP guest that he was. OBO accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption where he referred to Bright Chimezie as his daddy.

He wrote:

“My Daddy @officialbrightchimezie is here in Lagos.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Davido welcomes Bright Chimezie in Lagos

The heartwarming video of Bright Chimezie’s arrival in Lagos for his link up with Davido got many fans talking. A number of them gushed over the clip and praised Davido for being a great host:

Nkechiblessingsunday said:

“If I no love you for this life ,wetin be my gain? 001🤲🏻.”

Emperor_bolojay said:

“As it should ❤️❤️❤️ Maximum Respect ❤️❤️ Baba go just Dey happy.”

Yfalaye wrote:

“David, your reign will be long and blissful ❤️.”

Djtipex said:

“OBO does all ! 👏”

Emperor_bolojay said:

“Gratitude is a must 🔥.”

Xpensivehm said:

“Maybe For God so love Nigeria he gave us Davido his beloved son for who so ever see him shall not frown but have everlasting happiness 😍😍.”

Thestudentconnectv said:

“Our daddy😂.”

Radiogad said:

“God will continue to bless you the biggest 001 @davido for resurrecting this man’s career again ❤️.”

Cardipdc said:

“GOD thank you for blessing us with DAVIDO 🙏🙏 Chai 🙌🙌🙌❤️.”

Vagimedee_ said:

“The way I’m just smiling bruh.”

Chris_okagbue said:

“OG legend and young legend. Oya finish us with new jam with Daddy 😁.”

Chineduikedieze said:

“@davido, God bless you forever for your kindness. Some would have looked away without any acknowledgement. WE LOVE YOU ❤️🙌.”

Sirbalocomedy_ said:

“See the way i dey smile like mumu 😂😂.”

Ikogbonna said:

“One of the best things any artist has done in ages . Weldone @davido 👏👏.”

Davido dragged over motive with call to Bright Chimezie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido recently made headlines after a heartwarming video of him expressing gratitude to legendary highlife musician Bright Chimezie went viral, but not everyone was convinced it was purely out of love and respect.

While some fans saw the gesture as a beautiful moment of recognition, one X user, @ofuObi, wasn’t buying it.

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many Nigerians chiming in on Davido’s intentions. Some suggested the singer was only reaching out after realising the legal risks of sampling or drawing inspiration from a legendary track.

