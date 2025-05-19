Singer Rudeboy shares a sweet video of his wife dancing to his latest track, Billions, while dressed in his clothes

The PSquare star and Ivy tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child in 2024, continuing to serve couple goals

Ivy recently marked her mum’s birthday with a stunning photoshoot that got many netizens talking

Singer and one-half of iconic music duo PSquare, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, is giving fans a peek into his happy home as he publicly celebrated his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, on Instagram.

In a video shared on his page, Ivy is seen dancing playfully to his latest hit single, Billions, wearing her husband’s clothes. The light-hearted clip, paired with another scene showing Rudeboy in the studio, melted the hearts of fans.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“My biggest Fan @ivy_zenny My love my wifey my queen. But why you like to de wear my clothes na. Link in my bio #billions @lorrdsky on da beat ”

Rudeboy melts hearts in new clip, gushes over wife while he records in the studio.

Rudeboy and Ivy tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child together in 2024. The couple, who have been flaunting their love publicly, continue to win admiration from fans across the country.

Just days before, Ivy had also celebrated her mum’s birthday in style.

She posted stunning photos of her mother slaying in a blonde wig, adire boubou, and even a trendy red top and jeans combo. Her caption showed deep affection, as she expressed shock at her mum’s age and declared her love.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Rudeboy’s sweet gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens to Rudeboy's gesture to his wife.

@officialtinu stated:

“Awww this is what love looks like Ivy is glowing and Rudeboy looks so happy!”

@fash_talks said:

“When your wife is your bestie, even your clothes no go rest ”

@bensonwrites wrote:

“See love wey dey soft like agege bread! Ivy is such a vibe.”

@ijeomaszn commented:

“Ivy is seriously giving Gen Z wifey goals ”

@iam_nolly wrote:

“Billions go trend because of this one o! Content dey for days ”

@debbieok stated:

“God when This is how a man should love his woman.”

@ogechiofficial__ wrote:

“She dey rock his shirt like say na hers! Love sweet when money dey”

@dakorelyf stated:

“Their baby go grow up and be like, ‘Na so my parents dey do lovey-dovey everyday?’ ”

@zaddybanks wrote:

“Ivy’s mum get style pass many slay queens. Classy woman ”

@itsmoetofficial commented:

“This couple is giving peace, joy and TikTok content all in one ”

The PSquare star and Ivy tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Rudeboy accuses brother of music theft

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that Rudeboy accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, of stealing his yet-to-be-released song.

Peter had announced a new song titled Winning and how it would be on all streaming platforms.

Peter’s twin brother, Paul Okoye, soon noticed the post and took to his own Instagram page to make ownership claims.

Rudeboy shared the same music on his page and said that he wrote and sang the song, which was produced by the same producer.

