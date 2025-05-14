A video of Davido making a call to veteran singer Bright Chimezie has been shared by his friend, Cubana Chief Priest

In the clip, the music star told the veteran that he was inspired by him when creating his hit song with Omah Lay

He also shared his plans with the veteran musician, leaving fans impressed by the heartfelt gesture

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of his fans after a video shared by his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, surfaced online.

In the clip, the music star was heard appreciating veteran singer Bright Chimezie for his song 'With You'.

Davido told the superstar that he was the inspiration behind his own hit track, 'With You', which has been trending worldwide.

According to him, the song has been performing well, and he urged people to play it for the veteran singer.

Davido shares plans with Chimezie

In the recording, the Awuke crooner shared his plans for the music legend, who was born on Nigeria’s Independence Day.

He noted that he was currently in Lagos and would arrange for people to bring Bright Chimezie to Lagos State.

Davido even turned the phone towards his television screen so Bright Chimezie could see the song playing on the screen.

Cubana Chiefpriest appreciates Bright Chimezie

In the caption of the post, businessman Cubana Chiefpriest praised Davido, calling him a great in-law to the Igbo community.

He also prayed for Davido’s continuous success and that people would honour him in return.

Cubana Chiefpriest was heard speaking Igbo to Bright Chimezie after Davido handed the phone to him.

Recall that Davido’s song 'With You' has been making waves since its release. A Ghanaian TikToker, Ananzoofficial, did a cover of the song, for which Davido gifted him N8 million.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Davido's friend. Here are comments about it below:

@missamadi shared:

"How can you not love David?"

@petite_glo stated:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@mc_akonuche reacted:

"Omoo this Davido na, angel in human form aje. Mans heart is so pure."

@brownaim said:

"Tell me why I no go love David. Chioma husband! Nna m! Your heart is beautiful. See the way he is blushing. We love you."

@itz_dmg commented:

"Learn to give people the flowers they deserve."

@yuusha007 reacted:

"The way I take love Davido eh I just dey pray make the dream when I dream come true when I meet Davido."

@sandra_israel_ shared:

"This man David, you just have to love him."

Davido video calls daughter, Hailey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido displayed how much he loves his daughter Hailey with what he was seen doing.

In the clip, the singer had a video call to check up on her because she was not feeling fine.

He told her that her mother mentioned she was sick, and he asked after her welfare. Fans were excited to see the relationship Davido has with his daughter, despite not being married to her mother.

