Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Song gained the attention of both his fans and netizens following a post he made online

The lyrical evangelist was spotted in an American neighbourhood as he sang and performed one of his recent songs

What triggered many was the fact that Ebuka held a mic during his open rendition, triggering reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, professionally known as Ebuka Songs, has raised eyebrows online following his recent display.

The I Will Pray hitmaker was seen in an American neighbourhood as he took a microphone to perform his recent single Idinma.

Ebuka Songs dispays vocals on the streets of America. Credit: @ebukasongs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ebuka Songs stood in the corridor of his apartment with the mic as he sang his heart out to the lyrics of his song.

The musician donned a blue hoodie sweater and black trousers while he swayed to his melody.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Ebuka Song's video

Nigerians online expressed concerns over Ebuka’s neighbours as they pointed out that he could land himself a legal trouble.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

makene_1 said:

"Don’t be shock when you see the cops on your door sir 😂😂."

samarawu_ said:

"Shey u don ready your lawyer down? 😂😂😂😂😂."

iamlyzob said:

"They're not minding their business, they're watching you from their windows😂and wondering who you are. Go minister in a Pentecostal church in that city 🔥🔥 Come to San Antonio Tx. 🙌 🙌👏."

samial_tom said:

"😂😂😂😂My dear if you gonna be in that balcony for five minutes 😂😂😂if you see red white and blue lights just have your ID with you and your luggage ready 😂😂😂."

toluwanisings said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂apostle of fire pls let us sleep…I dey beside your apartment 😂."

onyiazacky said:

"Until them go arrest you for disturbing the neighborhood."

mrsbj_osarenmwinda_official wrote:

"Hahaha, that’s how it is over here @ebukasongs we’re minding our businesses ooo😃😃😃."

__serenitynow wrote;

"Don't do it for yourself brother, because it 'feels' good to do it for purely selfish reasons. It's risking reinforcing the stereotypes about how black people and Africans in general are loud people and why they might to stay as far as possible from us. If they're going to have their sensibilities triggered, it must have an assignment attached."

commonperson_official said:

"Sir you are the present of God, you are his Atmosphere, so anywhere you enter Jesus Christ must be seen 🙏🙏🦅 sir abeg disturb them dey need the holy disturbance 😅😅😅."

mz_neso said:

"I'm a Christian. However, this is disturbance. Imagine working from home, in a meeting or having a quiet one and then some neighbour screaming from his balcony. Can give you a grace of 5minutes, if your nuisance lasts for more than that, then I'd definitely calling the cops on you."

eliasagho2121 reacted:

"My song at the moment guy you finish work for the song I love spiritual song like this that can light up and left up my spirit body and soul more grace my brother 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Ebuka Songs performs for his American neighbourhod. Credit: @ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss, Ebuka Songs at the gym

Legit.ng also reported on a fun video of the gospel singers gymming when they were still together.

One of the clips from the intense workout session showed Ebuka Songs lifting a weight and struggling.

The fun video stirred reactions from many, including singer Frank Edwards, who teased Ebuka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng