Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics raised eyebrows online after he was spotted at an event in America

The entertainment hypeman has been away in the country, as his recent stop got many talking on the internet

Jujus, as he is fondly called, filled the minds of many with questions as they termed his outfit unusual

Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, piqued the interest of netizens with his recent attire.

The entertainment promoter has been away from the country, attending various events in America, his boss' second home.

A recent photo of him circulated online after internet users recognised the style of his outfit recently.

In the viral photo, Israel wore a denim two-piece suit, his trousers took the fitting of a flare pant.

Cutie_juls, a popular Instagram blogger, took to her profile to call out the musician's assistant. She stated there was something strange about him recently.

Cutie_juls wrote:

“Isreal has been acting strange lately. Hope all is well o 👩‍🦯.”

See Isreal's post below:

Netizens react to Isreal’s attire

Many who came across the post agreed that something was off about Isreal’s outfit.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chuks_eugene01 said:

"The man is enjoying his life lately, flying ✈️ all over the world like him oga Davido."

babaalagbo_herbals wrote:

"He's having his best life, traveling and making Good connections👏 nothing is strange."

sultryestudio said:

"Juju Dey enjoy. Abeg free am o. Enjoying his life."

edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 see him agege trouser 😂😂."

pheyi_sholaa wrote:

"I swear,I saw him today before he got into a cab,he doesn’t look like the always happy Israel,I wanted to hail him by calling Juju but his face wasn’t welcoming at all,na once I zoom off."

stylebyhod said:

"Cause he wear tight jeans 😂😂."

obayemify7 wrote:

"Juju wey dey enjoy hin oga. At least he's not left behind in those foreign trips."

talk_2heal said:

"Jokes apart...there comes a point in life where a person pause, sit and reflect about their life and evaluate...maybe he's at that point and looking back he might be unhappy about setting things undone. Wishing him peace and light🙌."

ch.ocho1389 said:

"He got over the person that broke he's heart an now in a better place."

talk_2heal said:

"Bcos him nor wear red native juju attire baa 😂😂😂 e don change stylist be that na😂😂."

obayemify7 said:

"Juju wey dey enjoy hin oga. At least he's not left behind in those foreign trips."

