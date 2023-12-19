Gospel singer Moses Bliss recently shared a fun video of him and his signee Ebuka Songs at the gym

A clip, however, showed Ebuka Songs, known for his hit song 'I Am A Soldier' struggling to lift a weight

The fun video has stirred reactions from the likes of singer Frank Edwards, among others, who teased Ebuka

Popular Nigerian gospel artists Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs have left many talking over a video of them at a gym.

In the video they jointly shared on their Instagram pages, the singers took turns weightlifting during their workouts.

Ebuka Songs names Moses Bliss his new gym instructor. Credit: @ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss, who went first, easily lifted the weight before allowing Ebuka Songs to do the same.

However, Ebuka, known for his hit song 'I Am A Soldier' struggled to carry out the task as he complained about how heavy it was.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the video, Ebuka wrote in a caption:

"My man of God says I must be physically fit, so I introduce you all to my gym coach Moses Bliss, God is helping us."

Watch the video of Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs at the gym below:

This comes a few days after Moses Bliss met American preacher TD Jakes at The Experience.

People make jest of Ebuka Songs

Many netizens teased Ebuka as they jokingly insinuated that he was a powerless soldier. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

frankrichboy:

"I Am a soldier??"

progressofficial_:

"Oya soldier, see battle field o."

jessejeckx:

"I’m a soldier at the battlefield no fit lift weight?"

hills_play:

"ebukasongs - Ah. Soldier? Are you sure you’re gallant, sir?"

iampmoney44:

"My hand no Dey work again Ebuka songs my man."

pelumi.olajengbesi:

"Man of God, Ebuka this is shame, you need fire to carry this."

psalmistrebecka:

"ebukasongs sir I have a word for you: you will literally“carry your evidence” before the year is over."

sholadav_:

"Start with push-up, your arm is weak, build your upper body first."

Moses Bliss visits Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss paid a courtesy visit to his colleague Mercy Chinwo's residence.

Moses shared pictures and a video from his visit as he gushed about the moment he carried Mercy's newborn Charis.

This was weeks after Nathaniel Bassey also visited Mercy Chinwo.

Source: Legit.ng