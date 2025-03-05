Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs has reacted to his former music boss Moses Bliss’ remarks about their signed three-year deal

The Dpong of the Lord singer made some revelations while discussing his music label, adding that Ebuka Songs had left before his contract was set to expire

In reaction, Ebuka Songs expressed dissatisfaction with some of the assertions made during the interview, triggering hot takes online

Nigerian gospel musician Ebuka Songs has reacted to his former music boss Moses Bliss’ allegations against him.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Doing of The Lord crooner disclosed in an interview that Ebuka signed a three-year deal but decided to quit after 11 months.

Ebuka Songs finally speaks about viral video where Moses Bliss spoke about their terminated contract. Credit: @ebukasongs, @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The singer said he prayed about Ebuka Songs' request to pursue a solo career and subsequently gave his blessing for him to follow his path.

According to Moses Bliss, he harbours no ill feelings towards his ex-signee despite his sudden exit.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that I Will Pray hitmaker had cited a clash of visions as the reason for his departure from Moses Bliss' label.

While reacting to this, Ebuka stated that he was not pleased with everything said throughout the interview. He felt that some of the things that were said were unnecessary.

Ebuka Songs speaks on terminated contract with Moses Bliss. Credit: @ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

Furthermore, he revealed that he and Moses had reached an agreement after the incident, and they had each gone their separate ways.

“I was a bit sad to hear some of the things that were said about me in that interview”

Watch the video below:

Ebuka Songs’ interview video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

paragon1009 wrote:

"Amanda has really grown and she’s now so good at this. I remember watching her during the Ebony life audition that year. Thank God for growth and success."

fredcomedian1 said:

"Una go do rubbish use God dey cover up , saying we have to glorify god 😂😂😂😂 guy talk the matter."

greatdancelord said:

"Make all of Una just dey single wordy song abeg, since it’s all about money and contract make we know say Una be the same tin with wizkid and the rest."

talkwithjoe_tv reacted:

:I started listening to Ebuka before Moses signed him the song was already everywhere."

edo_alexx wrote:

"You have the right to not answer some questions. Allow the sleeping dog to continue sleeping. No go wake am,"

brendanukagod__ reacted:

"Everything is now money even the anointing of the holy spirit will be sold soon for this generation."

iamgebzy said:

"You saying so many things said on that video didn’t go well with you means you are saying Moses lied. Simple question was there a contract yes or no? If yes did you completed your own part of the contract. If you don’t wanted to answer you would have simply ignored the question. Instead of giving an answer that makes it look like minister Moses is lying."

_____lalala001 wrote:

"Personally for me I feel that, the coming people should look up to the fathers of faith nd how the behaved at media, most never answered them or granted interviews instead the focused on their business bcos God is in the ministry of fighting his own battles."

Moses Bliss, Ebuka Songs at the gym

Legit.ng recalls reporting a fun video of the gospel singers at the gym when they were still together.

One of the clips showed Ebuka Songs struggling to lift a weight.

The fun video stirred reactions from many, including singer Frank Edwards, who teased Ebuka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng