Reality show star, Tacha, has shared her observation about what some African singers wore to the recently concluded Met Gala

In a video shared by the star, she called each of the people she was referring to by name and asked them questions

Tacha labelled some of the outfits musicians wore to the international event and blamed them for not patronising Nigerian brands

Former Big Brother Naija star Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, has shared her thoughts on the African singers, who attended the Met Gala.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities from Nigeria attended the event, and videos and pictures surfaced online.

In a video shared by the lady, who was exposed by an activist, Tacha expressed that the people, who attended the event didn't represent Nigeria very well. According to her, there are great Nigerian brands they could have supported, but they didn't.

Tacha mentioned some Nigerian designers and stylists, including Veekee James, Tolu Bally, and Swanky Jerry, and questioned why they didn’t choose their brands.

She emphasized that if they had, the African celebrities would have been the talk of the town at the event.

Tacha speaks about Ayra Starr and others

In her video, Tacha called Ayra Starr the future of Afrobeat and asked if she knew what a Nigerian designer could have done for her.

She noted that Ayra Starr’s dress was giving "Mary Amaka vibes." Tacha added that if the individuals she called out have considered foreign designers their first choice, it would be better to reconsider for the future.

The former Big Brother housemate, who was exposed recently, advised the "Sabi Girl" to support local designers and never repeat what she did at the Met Gala again.

Turning to Tyla, Tacha joked, asking if NEPA had taken the light, which was why she hadn’t ironed her dress for the award ceremony.

Tacha also mentioned Burna Boy, commenting that his yellow shirt was giving off a certain vibe.

While she praised the music star for being fashion-forward, she expressed disappointment with his recent outfit.

She also commented about Tems, she acknowledged that the music star patronised a foreign designer, however, she expressed disappointment with the dress made for Tems.

Comparing what the African singer wore to the event with Priscilla Ojo's wedding, Tacha mentioned that guests dressed better at the wedding ceremony.

What fans said about Tacha's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the reality star. Here are comments below:

