Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the exact structure of its citizenship test, including the number of questions applicants must answer

The test covers English language basics, Australian values, and knowledge of the country's responsibilities and privileges of citizenship

Applicants aged between 18 and 59 are required to sit the test, which is included in the citizenship application fee at no extra cost

Australia's federal government has published the full requirements for its citizenship test, giving prospective citizens a clear picture of what they must achieve before they can be conferred Australian citizenship.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the test consists of 20 multiple choice questions, which applicants must complete within 45 minutes.

Australia states how many questions foreigners will be asked in citizenship test. Photo: getty

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To pass, candidates need to score at least 15 out of 20, representing a 75% overall mark.

However, one portion of the test carries a stricter requirement: all five questions relating to Australian values must be answered correctly, meaning a perfect score of 5 out of 5 in that section is compulsory regardless of performance elsewhere.

What Australia Citizenship test covers

The test is designed to confirm that an applicant has a basic command of English, a working understanding of what Australian citizenship involves, and a genuine commitment to the values of freedom, respect and equality that underpin Australian society.

It also assesses whether candidates have adequate knowledge of the country itself, including the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

No additional payment is required to sit the test. The cost is covered by the citizenship application fee that candidates would have already paid when lodging their application.

Who's required to sit the test

The requirement to sit the test applies to applicants who are aged between 18 and 59 years on the date the Department of Home Affairs receives their application for citizenship by conferral. Those outside that age range are generally exempt.

For those who fall within the eligible age bracket, the department sends out a letter confirming the test appointment after the applicant's identity has been verified.

The test itself forms part of a broader conferral process, which is the pathway through which most people who were not born Australian citizens obtain nationality.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng