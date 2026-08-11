Nigeria's Customs Modernisation Project endorsed as model for AfCFTA’s $3.1 billion customs transformation programme

B’Odogwu system showcases Nigeria's ability to provide indigenous tech solutions for Africa’s customs needs

Successful PPPs can boost Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition while enhancing infrastructure and revenue generation

Nigeria’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework has received a major continental endorsement after its Customs Modernisation Project was adopted as the model for a $3.1 billion AfCFTA customs transformation programme.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) said the development demonstrates how properly structured PPPs can transform public infrastructure, attract private capital and position Nigeria as an exporter of home-grown solutions.

How Nigeria Customs is changing AfCFTA with B'Odogwu mode Credit: NCS

Source: UGC

ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, disclosed this in Abuja while reacting to the recent signing of the AfCFTA Customs Modernisation Project concession agreement.

The 20-year concession, signed between the AfCFTA Secretariat and Bergmans Security Consultants and Supplies Limited, the parent company of the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), is expected to deploy the customs modernisation system across about 50 African countries serving a continental market of roughly 1.3 billion people.

Nigeria’s B’Odogwu becomes Africa’s blueprint

At the heart of Nigeria’s customs transformation is B’Odogwu, the Unified Customs Management System developed through the PPP between the Nigeria Customs Service and TMP.

According to Ewalefoh, the Nigerian experience demonstrated that indigenous technology and private-sector expertise could deliver reforms capable of being replicated across Africa.

“Africa is adopting a Nigerian idea, built by Nigerians, proven on Nigerian soil, and now trusted to carry the trade ambitions of an entire continent,” he said.

He recalled that the project faced doubts and institutional resistance during its formative years but eventually overcame the challenges through strong government backing, effective regulation and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Ewalefoh, who previously served as the ICRC desk officer responsible for the project before becoming director-general, said the commission played a critical role in structuring and developing the initiative.

From local project to continental export

The ICRC chief said the decision to deploy a Nigerian-built solution across Africa represents an important shift in how the country is perceived.

He stressed that the technology was developed by Nigerian engineers and local talent rather than imported from a foreign technology provider.

He also praised Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for his role in driving the nationwide deployment of B’Odogwu and advancing the digital transformation of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The commission said the project has also contributed to stronger customs revenue, demonstrating that PPPs can improve public finances while reducing the government's need to fund major infrastructure entirely through borrowing.

PPPs and Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy ambition

Ewalefoh said the success of the Trade Modernisation Project supports Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy under the Renewed Hope Development Plan 2026-2030.

He noted that projects such as the Trade Modernisation Project and Lekki Deep Sea Port show how private capital can support infrastructure development while creating jobs, improving efficiency and strengthening government revenue.

He argued that Nigeria’s challenge is increasingly less about access to ideas or funding and more about overcoming resistance to institutional change.

Adewale Adeniyi-led Customs changes AfCFTA with B'Odogwu model Credit: NCS

Source: Getty Images

The ICRC said Bergman’s selection for the AfCFTA project further positions Nigeria as not merely a major African market but as a supplier of infrastructure and technology solutions to the continent.

Ewalefoh said the AfCFTA development also reflects the need for stronger regional cooperation among African PPP institutions, allowing successful projects in one country to become models for broader continental development.

Source: Legit.ng