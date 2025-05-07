Ayra Starr never would have thought she would get the dragging of her life over her choice of outfit to the Met Gala

The Mavin Records signee was called all sorts of names for not making the most of her Met Gala debut

To prove naysayers wrong, Ayra made sure she slayed at the after party by rocking a glittery dress that stole the spotlight.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr, has been trending non-stop over her outfit at the 2025 Met Gala.

Ayra Starr, who was recently slammed with mouth odour allegations, joined other Nigerian music stars, such as Tems and Burna Boy, to grace the prestigious occasion with their presence.

Although the theme of this year's event was 'Tailored For You,' fans thought Ayra could have done better in representing Nigeria.

Fans applaud Ayra Starr's fit to Met Gala after party. Credit: @ayrastarr

They called her outfit tacky and rushed, while praising other looks, such as South Africa's Tyla and Tems'. The after party kicked off the same night, and Ayra Starr came out to slay. After getting bashed so hard, Ayra Starr wasn't going to miss the moment to reclaim her shine.

She shunned online haters as she stepped out in a sheer halter-neck shimmery dress that turned heads. Although it exposed some parts of her chest, fans seemed to love every detail.

Watch the video here:

At the 2025 Met Gala, some of the country’s favourites were present in their stunning outfits, from Chimamanda Adichie, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Tems, Ayo Edebiri, Damson Idris and Cynthia Erivo.

This year's fashion theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," honoured African dandyism and its profound impact globally.

Ayra Starr's dress draws attention online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@krishy_xo said:

"Our Superstarr at the Met 😍."

@endurancegrand said:

"That’s how it’s done!"

@hamdakoya said:

"Palate cleanser from that Met gala look ."

@tksparkle said:

"The CONFIDENCE on Ayra has should be studied abeg. She don't give a fvck. She wears what she wants with so much steeze. Abeg👏🔥."

@packagemoore said:

"I've loved you before I was born on earth.🔥."

@officia_sustain siad:

"Are you selling ur body? Cus I don't understand 💔."

@patriciabonaldi said:

"So honored to see you wearing my designs!"

@_walart said:

"Tyla dey play beside Ayra Starr on dressing 🔥."

@zeebaybz said:

"My autocorrect changed Ayra to Aura and it was exactly what I should have typed 🥵🥵🥵."

@msss_universe said:

"Now,why you no wear this dress for the main event nii?🧐🥰."

@adaobi.xo said:

"Its good u didnt post that thing u wore before. u have sense. beautiful girl."

